CMRAO Selects Humber College as Education Provider for Condominium Managers in Ontario

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO) and Humber College announced that they have reached an agreement on the development and delivery of the CMRAO's new education program for condominium managers in Ontario. Educating condominium managers with a strong foundation of financial, legal, technical, ethical, and management acumen is a key component of the CMRAO's continuous efforts to protect consumers in Ontario's growing condominium industry.

"Education is an important part of our mandate as a regulator. Over the past two years, the CMRAO has worked closely with our industry partners to develop a comprehensive education program for condominium managers to strengthen their knowledge base, and underscore the important role they play in protecting Ontario's condominium communities," said Aubrey LeBlanc, Chair of the CMRAO Board of Directors. "Working in partnership with Humber College, this new education program will help to further professionalize the condominium management sector, and successfully prepare condominium managers for the essential role they play in Ontario's rapidly expanding condominium sector."

Effective November 1, 2021, the authority for designating education requirements for condominium manager licensing will transfer from the Minister of Government and Consumer Services to the Registrar of the CMRAO. The agreement signed by the CMRAO and Humber College will ensure that the courses to train for a meaningful, stable condominium management career are available to all licence applicants across the province over the Ontario Learn platform.

To prepare for this important transition, the CMRAO developed Ontario's first competency profile for the condominium management profession in 2019. The second phase of the transition involved developing a roadmap and six-course curriculum that incorporated the identified competencies within the education requirements. This work was achieved through continuous input from the sector, which included many sessions with a dedicated group of subject matter experts, and the CMRAO's Advisory Committee.

Humber College will be responsible for the development of the soon-to-be mandatory Excellence in Condominium Management course, along with the development and coordinated delivery of five additional courses on behalf of the CMRAO. As of November 1, 2021, all Limited Licence applicants will be required to successfully complete the Excellence in Condominium Management course as part of their licence application.

"Humber has a long history of offering non-post-secondary, continuous professional learning and corporate training across multiple areas of expertise, including Real Estate education and Property Management," said Rani Dhaliwal, Senior Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships, Humber College. "Our partnership with CMRAO will benefit learners as they will be taught, trained and have access to an updated curriculum designed to meet the needs of the growing condominium management market."

Information about the new education program is available at www.cmrao.ca/education.

Information about Humber's Education Training Solutions is available at www.humber.ca/ets.

About the CMRAO:

The Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO) began operations on November 1, 2017, and is the regulatory body that enforces the mandatory licensing of condominium managers and condominium management provider businesses. Established by the Condominium Management Services Act, 2015 (CMSA), the CMRAO protects consumers by ensuring that condominium managers and management provider businesses are licensed, meet education and experience requirements, and comply with a Code of Ethics. Over the past three years, the CMRAO has seen consistent growth in the condominium management sector. Currently, there are 3,411 individual condominium managers, and 416 condominium management provider businesses licensed by the CMRAO to provide services across the province.

About Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

Humber College is focused on our students' future. As a global leader in polytechnic education, Humber students receive in-depth theoretical learning and hands-on experience with applied research and extensive industry connections. Humber provides career-focused education to more than 33,000 full-time and 23,000 part-time and continuing education students across three campuses. A comprehensive range of credentials including honours undergraduate degrees, Ontario graduate certificates, diplomas, apprenticeships and certificates, prepare career-ready global citizens to move seamlessly from education to employment. More than 86 per cent of Humber graduates are employed within six months of completing their studies. Visit humber.ca.

SOURCE Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

For further information: Media contacts: Tsehaie Makonnen, Communications Manager, Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO), [email protected], 416-801-4933; Nadia Araujo, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning, [email protected], 416-580-1364

Related Links

http://www.humber.ca

