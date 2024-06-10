OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Key findings focused on Exploring the dynamics of physician‐patient relationships: Factors affecting patient satisfaction and complaints are now available in a peer-reviewed research article published in the Journal of Healthcare Risk Management. CMPA conducts data-driven research to increase patient safety through accredited learning programs, while reducing the medico-legal risks of physician members.

Background

Although medical errors and negative medical outcomes are among the most common factors in filing medico-legal cases against physicians, the relationship between the patient and the doctor is a significant factor in patient satisfaction and can impact a patient's decision to file a complaint.

In order to identify the main factors associated with these relational challenges CMPA researchers conducted a thematic analysis of 92 studies through a targeted literature review. This research examined the dynamics between doctors and patients, highlighting their influence on patient satisfaction and the likelihood of a medico-legal complaint.

CMPA's key findings

The research identified three types of factors that contribute to interpersonal issues between physicians and patients:

Individual factors – characteristics of doctors and patients

Interpersonal factors – communication problems, perceived care, and empathy

Environmental factors – healthcare system and policy issues

Physicians with certain characteristics may be less at risk of medico-legal complaints. The ability to listen, awareness of patients' needs, and building a sense of trust are important and fundamental predictors of patient satisfaction.

"How you treat your patients, and how you demonstrate your respect for them, means a lot," said Dr. Gary Garber, Director, Safe Medical Care Research, CMPA and co-author of the study. "Kindness and empathy are vital for ensuring patient satisfaction."

Systemic factors

The review also identified several system-level issues that can negatively impact the relationship between patients and physicians, including:

Long wait times for appointments

Insufficient time spent with a doctor during an appointment

Difficulty booking appointments

These issues are often derived from a resource-constrained or inefficient healthcare system. They are often outside physicians' control, but they can have a profound impact on patients' satisfaction.

Clinicians, administrators, and policymakers should continue to support efforts to improve access to the healthcare system, including optimizing physician workloads based on their capacity, addressing physician burnout, and administrative burden.

Resources

CMPA peer-reviewed research is conducted using CMPA data, the largest collection of medico-legal data in the world for physicians. CMPA studies are published in medical and science journals and inform collaborative research initiatives.

Lifelong learning can have a positive impact on the physician-patient relationship.. CMPA Learning offers continuous professional development to Canadian physicians, addressing themes such as patient-centered communication, professionalism, and dealing with conflict.

Review the published research, available in the Journal of Healthcare Risk Management.

About the CMPA

The CMPA empowers better healthcare by delivering efficient, high-quality physician-to-physician advice and assistance in medico-legal matters. Importantly, the CMPA provides appropriate compensation, on behalf of our members, to patients injured by negligent medical care (fault in Québec). Our peer-reviewed research results in evidence-based products and services focused on enhancing patient safety and reducing patient harm and healthcare costs.

As Canada's largest physician organization and with the support of our nearly 111,000 physician members, the CMPA collaborates, advocates, and effects positive change on important healthcare and medico-legal issues. The Association is governed by an elected Council of physicians.

