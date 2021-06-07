The technical body will bring together the extensive technical expertise and professional knowledge of Canada's licensed maritime pilots

OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Professional Licensed maritime pilots across Canada hold extensive technical and local knowledge. Today, the Canadian Marine Pilots' Association (CMPA) is announcing the launch of a National Centre of Expertise that brings together pilots from every pilotage district across Canada and provides a unique source of expertise on technical matters, training and accreditation, and professional conduct.

The Centre will provide government and stakeholders with advice on key matters related to the technical dimension of piloting and on any issue affecting the exercise of the profession, and will work with industry to optimize operational parameters. Through the CMPA's relationship with the International Maritime Pilots' Association, the Centre will also have input into decisions of the International Maritime Organization affecting maritime pilotage.

"Canadian pilots have always strived to ensure safety and protect the environment throughout Canada's ports and waterways, and bring awareness to the role and expertise of our maritime pilots," said Captain Simon Pelletier, Canadian Marine Pilots' Association President. "It's our expert pilots that help us maintain our 99.9 per cent safety record, and we are excited to create this Centre as a tool and resource to continue to better our practices and lead in innovation."

The Centre will also facilitate the exchange of views between local pilot groups and government on the matters of training and accreditation with advice on the criteria that applicants must meet to be issued an initial pilot license, and to maintain a license throughout their career. Additionally, the Centre is interested in identifying specific competencies beyond those required to obtain and maintain a license, and in providing training on issues of professional interest to pilots, including technical and legal matters.

The managing committee of the Centre is made up of pilots with specialized knowledge and expertise from partner pilotage groups across Canada. They will be responsible for setting guidelines on key technical aspects of the piloting profession to uphold Canada's position as a world-leader in pilotage and innovation, so as to maximize operational safety and efficiency in ports and waterways across the country.

"We know our pilots are the experts in their field, and we are excited to bring them together to continue to learn and grow from each other's knowledge," said Captain Alain Arseneault, President of the Centre. "First and foremost, maritime pilotage exists to serve the public interest, and we are confident that the Centre will help provide the public, government, and industry stakeholders with a national source of knowledge and expertise to matters related to piloting vessels in Canada."

The Canadian Marine Pilots' Association was founded in 1966 to foster public awareness of the role of maritime pilots in protecting public safety and the environment, and to work with stakeholders to ensure a vibrant and healthy marine sector.

The CMPA is a member of the International Maritime Pilots' Association which represents pilots from over 50 countries throughout the world. The CMPA is active in a number of other worldwide organizations, including the International Maritime Organization, contributing to their deliberations on such matters as safety and regulatory issues.

