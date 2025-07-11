CMPA 2024 Performance Results Demonstrate Support to Members and Advancements in Safe Medical Care

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - CMPA's 2024 Annual Report demonstrates the Association's continuing role as an essential component of the Canadian healthcare system. The report shows how CMPA delivered on its key priorities to promote patient safety through research and learning, to provide medico-legal support for doctors, and compensate patients when it has been proven they have been harmed by negligent medical care (fault in Quebec).

Demonstrating agility in supporting physician members

Over the past year, CMPA took on a leadership role in providing guidance to members on the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by working with key stakeholders to help shape the future of AI in healthcare. As a result of CMPA's role, four of five regulatory Colleges who released guidance on AI in 2024 referenced CMPA resources.

In 2024, CMPA liaised with the federal government and collaborated with provincial and territorial medical associations and medical regulatory authorities to support the integration of International Medical Graduates (IMGs) into Canadian healthcare. In order to address their specific learning needs, the Association curated and shared learning resources that provide the Canadian medico-legal perspective.

CMPA continued to work collaboratively with external partners and stakeholders to support and modernize Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) initiatives. Through these partnerships, CMPA shared research and knowledge and contributed our expertise to help address systemic inequities and create a more inclusive healthcare environment in Canada. "Equity, diversity, and inclusion are vital to healthcare and CMPA has a responsibility to help mitigate bias and inequity in the services we provide and in our own workplace," stated Dr. Lisa Calder, CEO.

Compensating patients

When it's proven that negligent care has occurred, both doctors and their patients can be confident that the CMPA is there to provide appropriate compensation that reflects the long-term care needs of patients and their families. "In 2024, CMPA paid $322 million in compensation to patients proven harmed by negligent care, paid on behalf of members," said Dr. Birinder Singh, CMPA President. "Over the last 10 years, the Association has paid $2.5 billion in compensation to patients."

Enhancing and promoting safe medical care

Over the past year, the Association supported members with expert peer-to-peer guidance over 54,000 times, on the phone and online and delivered 300 learning events across Canada, attended by 13,150 Canadian physicians, allied healthcare professionals, and stakeholders.

CMPA's Member Support Program provides personalized support and educational advice with demonstrable impacts on patient safety. "We're extremely proud of the Member Support Program, 96% of physician members surveyed took steps to improve their practice, and 100% of members who received coaching said there was a positive impact on their well-being." said Dr. Calder.

About the CMPA

CMPA empowers better healthcare by delivering efficient, high-quality physician-to-physician advice and assistance in medico-legal matters. Importantly, the CMPA provides appropriate compensation, on behalf of our members, to patients proven to be injured by negligent medical care (fault in Québec). Our peer-reviewed research results in evidence-based products and services focused on enhancing patient safety and reducing patient harm.

As Canada's largest physician organization and with the support of our more than 117,000 physician members, the CMPA collaborates, advocates, and effects positive change on important healthcare related medico-legal issues. The Association is governed by an elected Council of physicians.

