CMP Next Edge 2025 Critical and Precious Metals Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership Raises $9,353,250 on First Closing

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that CMP Next Edge 2025 Critical and Precious Metals Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") has completed the first closing of its initial public offering on July 31, 2025 of 270,580 Series A Units and 103,550 Series F Units (collectively, the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,353,250.

The Partnership anticipates completing a second and final closing on or about September 24, 2025. The Units are being offered in all provinces in Canada at a price per Unit of $25.00 with a minimum subscription of 200 Units ($5,000).

The Manager has retained Palos Wealth Management Inc. to provide portfolio management services to the Partnership.

The offering is being made through a syndicate of agents led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and Scotia Capital Inc. as joint bookrunners and includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., IA Private Wealth Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, CI Investment Services Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Research Capital Corp., Ventum Financial Corp. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

The federal tax shelter identification number in respect of the Partnership is TS 099879 and the Québec tax shelter identification number in respect of the Partnership is QAF-25-02261. The identification number issued for this tax shelter is to be included in any income tax return filed by the investor. Issuance of the identification number is for administrative purposes only and does not in any way confirm the entitlement of any investor to claim any tax benefits associated with the tax shelter. Le numéro d'identification attribué à cet abri fiscal doit figurer dans toute déclaration d'impôt sur le revenu produite par l'investisseur. L'attribution de ce numéro n'est qu'une formalité administrative et ne confirme aucunement le droit de l'investisseur aux avantages fiscaux découlant de cet abri fiscal.

About Next Edge

Next Edge is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team that has launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000.1 Next Edge specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

1 Please note that over CAD $2 billion of the CAD $3 billion of alternative assets raised relates to assets that were raised at a previous firm(s).

About Palos Wealth Management Inc.

Palos is a Montreal-based wealth and investment management firm with over 20 years of experience providing innovative investment solutions. Palos specializes in active portfolio management, focusing on delivering high-performing investment strategies and consistent, risk-adjusted returns tailored to the needs of their clients. With a proven track record in resource-focused investments and a commitment to excellence, Palos is a trusted partner for clients across Canada.

The offering is made only by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from any of the Agents. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or in reliance on an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Fund's securities referred to herein in the United States.

Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com or contact Next Edge at (416) 775-3600 or via email at [email protected].