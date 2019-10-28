CMiC to Spotlight Standalone Field Management Solution, Enhanced Analytics and the 'R12' State-of-the-Art User Experience at CONNECT 2019

The annual customer conference has broken all past attendance records and features the largest exhibitor showcase ever

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - CMiC, industry leader in ERP and Field operations solutions for construction, hosts their annual customer conference – CONNECT – at the luxurious J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona, from October 27-30, 2019.

The conference will bring together nearly 600 construction industry professionals and CMiC partners to experience the latest business technologies for construction management, explore leading practices and expand their professional networks. This year's agenda features three keynote presentations, 30+ breakout sessions—many co-led by CMiC experts and customers, two themed evening events and a selection of pre-conference outdoor activities that take advantage of Arizona's unique desert landscapes and warm, sun-drenched fall days. In addition, attendees will have access to the largest exhibitor showcase in the event's history, with 20+ CMiC partners participating, including Premier Sponsors, Oracle Textura and ConstructIT.

"We are thrilled to welcome record numbers of alumni and new members of CMiC's community to the 21st installment of CONNECT," says Jeff Weiss, chief revenue officer at CMiC. "Compared to last year, the number of attendees has grown by 22%, with all of our guests enjoying brand new content on the topics that matter most to them."

Back by popular demand are the Learning Labs, a series of product-focused, highly interactive workshops led by CMiC subject matter experts. Also back this year is the CONNECT Support Campground, an open forum for customers to meet one-on-one with members of the CMiC Support team. At the Campground, teams tackle technical challenges, brainstorm product enhancements and collaborate on defining effective approaches to drive product adoption and usage.

Showcasing product enhancements, as well as the platform's 'next-generation' release, will be a major focus at this year's conference. Keynotes, breakout sessions and the Learning Labs will dive into highly anticipated topics, such as CMiC's R12, which delivers – across all applications – the most seamless and intuitive user experience; CMiC Field, the most complete standalone field operations solution for construction; and a greatly enhanced version of CMiC Analytics, the only 'business intelligence' capability that is fully embedded across all modules.

"While the size and scope of CONNECT continue to expand, the mission of the conference remains the same: to offer both new and longstanding customers unmatched opportunities to come together to network, share their experiences, and learn how to get the most out of their investment in CMiC," states Gord Rawlins, president & chief executive officer at CMiC.

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and Field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

