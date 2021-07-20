CMiC and ServcoCanada Partner to Drive Operational Excellence

Specialty Contractor Optimizes CMiC's Technical Capabilities and Implementation Expertise to Accelerate Time-to-Value

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - CMiC today announced a new partnership with specialty contracting group, ServcoCanada, as the accounting, project and document management system of record.

With headquarters in Winnipeg, Manitoba, ServcoCanada provides a wide range of services spanning the complete construction lifecycle for customers in both Canada and the United States. Considerable growth through acquisitions and expansion exposed some limitations in workflows that ServcoCanada sought to solve.

"CMiC's ERP system allows us to eliminate spreadsheets and multiple software applications while increasing efficiencies through real-time reporting and better automation of our enterprise processes and project management workflows," said Judy-Lynn Mason, Chief Financial Officer of ServcoCanada.

Getting employees involved at all levels of the organization proved integral to selecting CMiC's cloud-based project management and accounting platform, which is built specifically for the construction industry.

The new workflows allow ServcoCanada to eliminate double entries. In addition, it gives employees across the enterprise access to real-time data. With CMiC in place, ServcoCanada will rely on customized dashboards, drawing data from a single, reliable source which facilitates more accurate decision making for the field teams and for management.

"We are thrilled to have ServcoCanada join the CMiC family," said Laurent Amar, Vice President of SMB Sales at CMiC. "We're proud that we were able to demonstrate the flexibility of our platform to meet the needs of such a multi-faceted company and look forward to helping this progressive organization accelerate its digital transformation journey."

About ServcoCanada

ServcoCanada is a full-service solution for the complete delivery of construction and maintenance projects, reducing the reliance and cost of management contractors who have historically overseen the work undertaken by multiple subcontractors. ServcoCanada companies include DMS Industrial Constructors (DMS), NME Construction Services (NME), Canadian Quality Inspections (CQI), AJP Engineering (AJP), Servco Industrial Contracting (SIC) and the Minority Diversity Group (MDG U.S.) and (MDG Canada). For more information, visit https://servcocanada.com/.

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

