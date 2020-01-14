CMiC 2019 in Review

CMiC closes another year of strong financial performance with several milestone accomplishments.

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - CMiC has released its company highlights for 2019, which represents another year of strong financial performance, solid new customer acquisitions, a slew of new product enhancements, and the formalization of new functional groups focused on product management and customer success. Specifically, in fiscal year 2019, which ended on May 31, 2019, CMiC achieved total revenue growth over the previous fiscal year of 17%, with revenue in the SMB segment increasing by 43%. Expanded investments in marketing and sales, more aggressive targeting of specialty contractors and project owners, and a renewed focus on the Canadian construction market as well as opportunities overseas all contributed to the growth.

"It is our desire not only to deliver the highest quality software in the construction industry but also to become a leader in business excellence through the adoption of responsible and sustainable organizational practices," stated Gord Rawlins, President & CEO of CMiC. "In 2019, we significantly enhanced our products with the release of our groundbreaking R12 user interface, the launch of a Kanban-based analytics toolset and the expansion of our FIELD and Mobile capabilities. In addition, we hosted our largest CONNECT customer conference in our history and launched a new corporate social responsibility initiative. As we ramp up our efforts in the new calendar year, we will continue to focus on a strategy committed to growth, innovation and quality that will maximize the value that we deliver to customers, partners and the broader construction community."

2019 Highlights:

Product Innovation:

Began deploying CMiC's new R12 user experience to select enterprise customers. Plan to roll out the new interface to all cloud-deployed customers by Q2 of 2020.

Released FIELD by CMiC as a standalone project management and collaboration platform, which seamlessly integrates with a variety of accounting and other back office applications.

Enhanced CMiC Drawing Management, including a completely redesigned Punch List application for web and mobile users, and deployed it to over 1,200 users at a top 25 general contractor in North America .

. Launched CMiC's new highly visual, Kanban-based Analytics toolset, available throughout CMiC's full suite of applications.

Launched PM Exchange as part of CMiC's Collaborate Suite of cloud services, which enables the flawless exchange of financial information and project data across disparate systems.

of cloud services, which enables the flawless exchange of financial information and project data across disparate systems. Released the CMiC Expense Mobile Application, which leverages CMiC's Workflow and Imaging OCR capabilities to streamline the process of entering, viewing, submitting and approving employee expenses.

Construction Ecosystem Impact:

Hosted the 21st CONNECT Customer Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona , with a record attendance of 575+ delegates, including hundreds of SMB customers and dozens of integration and ecosystem partners.

, with a record attendance of 575+ delegates, including hundreds of SMB customers and dozens of integration and ecosystem partners. Recognized 25 students in the first round of scholarship winners of the CMiC-Allen Berg Memorial Scholarship Award—administered through the ACE Mentor Program of America— at ACE's 25 th Anniversary Celebration in Washington, DC .

Anniversary Celebration in . Unveiled a corporate social responsibility (CSR) program to further cement CMiC's commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices. This initiative, named 'Ready, Set, Build!,' will encompass all philanthropic programs and activities aligned with CMiC's goal of supporting vulnerable members of the community with training in technology and construction-related industries.

Featured in Forbes, The National Post, Engineering News Record, Construction Executive and Constructech magazine.

Customer Growth:

In fiscal year 2019, welcomed 45 new customers to the CMiC family. To learn about our customer successes, click here.

Established a strategic 'beachhead' in the Middle East with a multi-year, multimillion-dollar contract with a major construction firm based in Dubai , U.A.E.

Talent Expansion:

Grew the total number of employees by 18%, closing the year with 261 professionals across North America . To view currently open positions, click here.

. To view currently open positions, click here. Formalized the Customer Success and Product Management functions with dedicated teams to proactively represent the voice of the customer; to evaluate and prioritize the development of new product functionality; and to ensure that innovative capabilities are delivered to existing customers—and the broader marketplace—based on a product roadmap to which the whole company has committed.

Renewed focus on the Canadian market with a dedicated sales team, programs tailored to key markets and new content assets.

Awards & Recognition:

Honored once again as one of ' Deloitte Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2019,' a designation that recognizes best-in-class private Canadian companies with revenues over $15 million CAD. This is the second consecutive year—and third time overall—CMiC has been named a winner.

Best Managed Companies in 2019,' a designation that recognizes best-in-class private Canadian companies with revenues over CAD. This is the second consecutive year—and third time overall—CMiC has been named a winner. Recognized as a 'Community Favorite' winner of the 'Timmy Awards for Best Tech Workplace for Diversity' in Toronto . The award—which also recognized CMiC last year as a finalist—honors technology companies that treat diversity as a necessary ingredient for creativity and success.

. The award—which also recognized CMiC last year as a finalist—honors technology companies that treat diversity as a necessary ingredient for creativity and success. Honored by Construction Executive as both a Hot Company and a Hot Product for 2019.

as both a Hot Company and a Hot Product for 2019. Recognized in Constructech's Top Products and Constructech 50 special issues.

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

SOURCE Computer Methods International Inc. (CMiC)

For further information: Maranda Wilson, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmicglobal.com

