CMI named one of Canada's fastest-growing companies for the 2nd year in a row

In its 15-year history, CMI has established itself as a leader in the financial services, private lending and mortgage investments markets in Canada. They have occupied a unique niche in each of these segments while building a compelling business model for success that many have tried to emulate.

"We are honoured to have been recognized for inclusion on the Growth List for the second year in a row," says CMI's COO Bryan Jaskolka. 2020 represents the 32nd year this annual award has been given out to some of the pre-eminent growth companies in the country.

Businesses are ranked based on their five-year revenue growth numbers, with representation coming from a diverse array of industries that cut across many segments of the Canadian economy. In the case of CMI, their five-year growth rate came in at a very impressive 870%.

"This achievement is a strong testament to the determination of our team as well as our commitment to continue to grow and lead the private lending space through innovation, cutting-edge product offerings and superior service for Mortgage Brokers, Investment Advisors and Investors," Jaskolka added.

To view the entire 2020 Growth List, go to CanadianBusiness.com. To learn more about CMI, visit us at thecmigroup.ca.

ABOUT CMI

Founded in 2005, Canadian Mortgages Inc. (CMI) has a long-standing reputation as a leader in the private lending and mortgage investments markets. Part of the CMI Group of Companies, they have garnered a highly respected position within their industry for their transparency and professionalism. CMI continues to earn the trust of their customers by always treating them with the utmost care and respect.

