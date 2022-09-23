CMI Financial Group places 95th on The Globe and Mail's fourth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), Canada's premier private mortgage lender, is pleased to announce it placed 95th on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, as published by The Globe and Mail.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian businesses on three-year revenue growth. CMI earned its spot among the 430 ranked companies, with robust three-year growth of 490%. This marks the third consecutive year the company has been named to this prestigious list. In 2021, CMI ranked 178th out of 448 companies, with three-year growth of 240%, while in 2020, CMI ranked 173rd out of 400 companies, with three-year growth of 255%. With a reputation for transparency and integrity, CMI provides borrowers with access to non-bank private mortgage funds and investors with alternative fixed income investment opportunities backed by Canadian real estate.

"We are incredibly proud and humbled to be ranked among Canada's Top Growing Companies for a third consecutive year," said Bryan Jaskolka, CMI founder and CEO. "CMI's consistent growth is a testament to the critical and sustained need for high-quality alternative lending and investment solutions in Canada's financial services marketplace."

"Growth of this magnitude isn't possible without the contributions of our talented and dedicated team, including a commitment to excellence and continuous innovation, and our invaluable network of broker and investor partners," added Jaskolka. "For both, we are extraordinarily grateful."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. CMI comprises four interrelated companies: CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing. These four companies work collectively to originate, underwrite, fund and service private mortgages end-to-end for brokers and investors. CMI is one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada, having been named to the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and to the Canadian Business Growth List in 2019 and 2020. The company was named 2022 Private Lender of the Year by the Mortgage Awards of Excellence. With over $1.5 billion in funded mortgages, CMI is one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers.

