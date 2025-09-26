CMI Financial Group places 105th on The Globe and Mail's seventh annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Private mortgage leader recognized for six years running

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), one of Canada's largest private residential mortgage lenders, is pleased to announce it placed 105th on the 2025 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, as published by The Globe and Mail.

Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the country's most innovative independent businesses, ranking them by three-year revenue growth. CMI earned its place with growth of 333%, marking its sixth consecutive year on this prestigious list.

Canada's Top Growing Companies Ranking (CNW Group/CMI Financial Group)

"Being named among Canada's Top Growing Companies for six straight years is a proud moment for CMI," said Bryan Jaskolka, CMI founder and CEO. "It speaks to the strength of our business and the confidence our partners place in us every day. More than that, it reflects the increasingly vital role of private lending in Canada's financial services landscape."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

CMI Financial Group (CMI) is one of Canada's largest and most trusted private mortgage lenders. Founded in 2005, CMI provides innovative, ethical, and transparent private mortgage solutions for brokers, borrowers, and investors through its four entities—CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds, and CMI Mortgage Servicing. With a focus on technology, service, and responsible lending, CMI has funded billions in mortgages across the country, manages more than $1 billion in assets, and continues to set the standard for the private lending industry.

