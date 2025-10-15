CMI Financial Group Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Private Lending

From basement startup to national leader in alternative mortgage solutions

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), one of Canada's largest private mortgage lenders, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The milestone marks two decades of growth, innovation, and leadership in the country's alternative lending space.

CMI's story began humbly in 2005, when founder and CEO Bryan Jaskolka was just 22 years old, recovering from life-threatening injuries, launched Canadian Mortgages Inc. from his family's basement. With a vision to modernize a traditionally bricks-and-mortar industry, he saw the opportunity to create a more accessible, technology-driven mortgage experience for both brokers and borrowers.

"From day one, our vision was to make mortgage financing more accessible to all Canadians, especially those underserved by conventional lenders," said Jaskolka. "Twenty years later, we remain focused on innovation, transparency, and delivering solutions that meet the real needs of borrowers and investors."

Over the past two decades, CMI has transformed from a small family brokerage into a vertically integrated financial firm, offering a full cycle of mortgage services through its four divisions. Today, CMI Financial Group has more than 120 employees and more than $1 billion in assets under management:

CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc. – delivering private mortgage solutions exclusively through mortgage brokers.

CMI Mortgage Investments – curating customized whole mortgage investments.

CMI MIC Funds – offering a suite of professionally managed mortgage investment portfolios.

CMI Mortgage Services – providing administration and servicing expertise.

Throughout its growth, CMI has remained committed to its founding principles of transparency, ethics, and innovation. This dedication has helped the company build strong relationships within the broker community and position itself as a trusted partner for Canadians seeking alternatives to traditional mortgage financing and investment solutions.

The 20th anniversary comes at a pivotal time for the industry. With more Canadians turning to private lenders due to shifting employment patterns, regulatory changes, and tightening bank criteria, the demand for responsible, technology-enabled solutions has never been greater.

"As we look ahead, our mission remains the same: to empower Canadians with choice and opportunity in achieving their financial goals," added Jaskolka. "We're proud of where we started, and even more excited about where we're going."

About CMI Financial Group

CMI Financial Group (CMI) is one of Canada's largest and most trusted private mortgage lenders. Founded in 2005, CMI provides innovative, ethical, and transparent private mortgage solutions for brokers, borrowers, and investors through its four entities--CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds, and CMI Mortgage Servicing. With a focus on technology, service, and responsible lending, CMI has funded billions in mortgages across the country, manages more than $1 billion in assets, and continues to set the standard for the private lending industry.

