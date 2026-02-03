CMI Financial Group Appoints Elizabeth Wood Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Wood to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective February 1, 2026. In her new role, Elizabeth will lead enterprise operations across the CMI platform, strengthening execution, scalability, and operational excellence as the organization continues to expand nationally.

CMI Financial Group Appoints Elizabeth Wood as COO (CNW Group/CMI Financial Group)

As part of this leadership transition, Elizabeth will incorporate the responsibilities of her former role as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) into her expanded mandate as COO, while continuing to serve as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). At the same time, Mike Spero will transition from the COO role to join the CMI MIC Funds advisory board as a committee member, where he will provide ongoing guidance and strategic oversight for the platform.

Elizabeth has been a core member of CMI's leadership team since 2015, working closely with founder and CEO Bryan Jaskolka throughout a decade of growth and transformation. During that time, she helped lead key milestones, including the launch and growth of CMI's mortgage investment funds, the expansion of the company from 10 to more than 100 employees, and the achievement of more than $1 billion in assets under management.

"Elizabeth has been instrumental in shaping CMI into the organization it is today," said Bryan Jaskolka, CMI founder and CEO. "She combines strategic judgment with operational rigour and consistently delivers results with integrity and discipline. I'm proud to appoint her as COO as we move into our next phase of growth."

In her role as COO, Elizabeth will focus on driving organizational performance and fostering leadership development across the organization.

"I'm honoured to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer," said Elizabeth Wood. "CMI has been my professional home for the last decade, and I'm proud of what our team has built--through growth, change, and the continued strengthening of our platform. I'm excited to help lead our next chapter by driving consistent execution, supporting our people, and ensuring we remain service-focused, risk-conscious and operationally excellent as we continue to scale."

In addition to her executive leadership, Elizabeth is a member of the Financial Services Regulatory Agency (FSRA) of Ontario's Technical Advisory Committee for Mortgage Brokering and an instructor with McMaster University's Continuing Education programs in Business Administration and Marketing. She is a powerful advocate for mental health awareness and serves as President-elect of the Canadian Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (CNETS).

About CMI Financial Group

CMI Financial Group is one of Canada's largest and most trusted private mortgage lenders, providing underwriting, funding, and servicing solutions for brokers, borrowers, and investors nationwide. Founded in 2005, CMI offers innovative, ethical, and transparent mortgage solutions through its four entities--CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds, and CMI Mortgage Servicing. With disciplined credit practices, scalable infrastructure, and a commitment to long-term performance, CMI has funded billions in mortgages, manages more than $1 billion in assets, and continues to set the standard for private mortgage lending in Canada.

