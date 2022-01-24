CMHF Supports Mental Health During Pandemic With Free MindFit Toolkit

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - With so many families across Canada experiencing pandemic related mental health challenges, the Canadian Men's Health Foundation (CMHF), launched its new MindFit Toolkit in collaboration with TELUS Health — a free, online resource with tools to help men and their families manage mild to moderate stress and anxiety.

In a 2021 Statistics Canada survey , one in four adults screened positive for symptoms of depression, anxiety or posttraumatic stress disorder during the pandemic. These numbers were up from one in five in a 2020 survey. Psychologists are reporting that chronic stress can lead to symptoms of mental and cognitive fatigue, such as a decline in motivation, focus, energy, and brain function.

"Oftentimes men are more hesitant to get help for mental health challenges, and this is concerning at a time where stress and anxiety are at an all-time high," says TC Carling, CMHF President & CEO. "The MindFit Toolkit was created to provide men and their families with simple, credible and scientifically-backed actions they can take to prioritize their mental health during a very difficult time for all of us."

"I've heard men say how hard it can be to reach out for support when struggling or feeling alone," said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "I'm grateful that this new resource will help men take steps towards better mental health."

The Toolkit includes a health check questionnaire for men to complete, so they can receive a score with recommended next steps. In addition, booking a virtual appointment with a caring, provincially licensed TELUS Health MyCare ™ mental health counsellor is also an option.

As part of the launch, CMHF is collaborating with TELUS Health and providing TELUS Health MyCare mental health counselling sessions at no cost to eligible MindFit Toolkit users.

"We are proud to collaborate with CMHF to ensure more men have access to professional help, like counseling offered through TELUS Health MyCare when and where they need it most," says Chris Engst, Managing Director of TELUS Consumer Health. "Taking that first step and seeking support is not an easy one, but it can make all the difference."

Tailored for men, the MindFit Toolkit was created with the help of psychologists, and audio exercises are narrated by Canadian professional and elite athletes who have added their influential voices to the content to engage more men across Canada.

The MindFit Toolkit is now available at no cost at www.menshealthfoundation.ca . Available tools include:

MindFit Minutes Series : audio exercises to take power over the present moment and strengthen mental health guided by CMHF Champions' Jim Hughson , Trevor Linden , Shea Emry and Simon Whitfield .





: audio exercises to take power over the present moment and strengthen mental health guided by CMHF Champions' , , and . Men's Soundscapes : a narrated journey with relaxing sounds of enjoyable activities, like the hum of a distant lawnmower and swoosh of a perfect golf swing.





: a narrated journey with relaxing sounds of enjoyable activities, like the hum of a distant lawnmower and swoosh of a perfect golf swing. Anxiety Screening Tool: a series of five questions to help men see where they stand when it comes to anxiety, and connect them with a counsellor when needed.

