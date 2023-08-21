TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Media Guild (CMG) is announcing that as of 10:30 a.m. today, Monday, August 21, TVO workers are walking off the job (2180 Yonge St.). We are deeply saddened to have not been able to reach a fair and reasonable agreement with our employer. Annick Forest, President of the Canadian Media Guild and Meredith Martin CMG-TVO branch President will be available to comment.

SOURCE Canadian Media Guild

For further information: Media contact: Jeanne d'Arc Umurungi, Communications Director, CMG, 416-708-4628, [email protected]