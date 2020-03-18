CMG disappointed with CBC's decision to cancel local newscasts during Public Health Crisis

TORONTO, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The union representing CBC workers outside of Québec, is disappointed with the networks' decision today, to cancel local television newscasts across the country. The Canadian Media Guild (CMG) shares Canadians' surprise that the public broadcaster would decrease news and information services during an unprecedented public health crisis.

This is a time when most Canadians are looking for more news, not less. A time they turn to CBC for trusted, reliable information delivered in and from dozens of communities, large and small across the country.

This afternoon, the Corporation announced its intention to broadcast all television news from CBC News Network in Toronto for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. CBC says the one-hour national show that will replace local news shows across the network will have regional content, but it did not provide any detail of what that meant.



"This decision flies in the face of past experience which has proven time and again that in times of significant events, Canadians trust and rely on CBC news coverage, particularly for its widespread coverage of regional and local impact, something no other Canadian network can match, says Kim Trynacity President, CBC Branch for CMG. "We urge CBC to reconsider this decision and seek the resources necessary to provide local television news in both official languages in every province and territory, as it is mandated to do."

The Corporation's decision to cancel local news has caused outrage among CBC workers, who are ready to use technology and the tools recommended by public health officials to do their work remotely and continue serving the public interest.



"We hope and expect that no company would use a public health crisis to downsize or cut news services permanently, especially outside of large centers, where the need is greater," said Carme Smyth, National President of the Canadian Media Guild.

