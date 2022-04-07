CME OPPOSES NEW LEGISLATION TO REMOVE THE SECRET BALLOT VOTE FROM UNION CERTIFICATION PROCESS

VICTORIA, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is concerned that removing the secret ballot vote from union certification will expose the process to intimidation and abuse.

"A secret ballot vote confirms a worker's real opinion about joining a union. If they have at all felt intimidated either deliberately or even through unconscious peer pressure into making the decision, then the secret ballot is where they can feel safe expressing their true opinion," said Andrew Wynn-Williams, Divisional Vice President for BC of CME.

"Our society has long recognized that a secret ballot is fundamental to any democratic process," said Mr. Wynn-Williams. "Removing it undermines the freedom to make your own decision without feeling like someone is looking over your shoulder and judging that decision."

CME is calling on the government to withdraw Bill 10 – the Labour Relations Code Amendment Act – to protect the democratic rights of all workers.

QUICK FACTS

The manufacturing sector represents more than 10% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Manufacturers directly support more than 1.7 million jobs in Canada

The total manufacturing sales in 2019 surpassed $685 B .

ABOUT CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS (CME)

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is Canada's largest trade and industry association, and the voice of manufacturing and global business in Canada.

CME directly represents more than 10,000 leading companies nationwide. More than 85 per cent of CME's members are small and medium-sized enterprises. As Canada's leading business network, CME – through various initiatives, including the establishment of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition – touches more than 100,000 companies from coast to coast, engaged in manufacturing, global business, and service-related industries.

CME's membership network accounts for an estimated 82 per cent of Canadian manufacturing production and 90 per cent of all goods and services exports.

