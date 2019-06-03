CME, CAODC and CAPP call for Parliamentarians to pass Bill C-69 as amended

OTTAWA, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Parliamentarians need to support Bill C-69, as it was amended by the Senate Standing Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources, according to the leaders of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME), Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CAODC), and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

In order to protect Canadian jobs and enable the creation of new ones, companies and employees need certainty on project approvals. With the amendments put forward by the Senate Committee, Bill C-69 will provide a workable framework that can help create these jobs. Canada's energy industry alone provides over 528,000 total jobs to highly skilled workers across the country, including throughout the manufacturing value chain.

Bill C-69 is currently before the Senate at report stage. It will require both chambers to accept the Senate committee's amendments before the Bill can become law.

Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters quotes: Dennis Darby, President and CEO

"Manufacturers simply want a mechanism that allows good project to proceed as quickly, amicably and predictably as possible. Without amendments, Bill C-69 fails to do that. Manufacturers in every region of the country are part of the Canadian resource sector supply chain and are concerned Bill C-69 might make it too difficult to get things built in Canada, and harm our economic growth and competitiveness."

Canadian Association of Oil Drilling Contractors quotes: Mark Scholz, President and CEO

"I know of several small business owners who had to re-finance their own homes to make payroll and keep the doors open. Some have managed to push through but are barely hanging on, while others get added to the growing list of failed businesses. Federal policymakers must get Bill C-69 right because too much is on the line for Canadians. We respectfully and urgently call on the Senate and House of Commons to do the right thing and stand up for hardworking Canadian oil workers and their families and approve Bill C-69 as amended."

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers quotes: Tim McMillan, President and CEO

"Canada's future prosperity depends on the federal government getting Bill C-69 right. After months of consultation with individuals, organizations, and businesses, the Senate has made real changes to the Bill to give Canada something that can work. It's time for the Government of Canada to approve the amended Bill C-69 as is, and enable important nation-building projects to create jobs, grow our economy and make Canadians lives better."

About CME

Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

About CAODC

The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CAODC) serves and promotes the interests of the Canadian drilling and service rig industries by championing their responsible stewardship and long-term sustainability. Established in 1949, CAODC currently has 27 Land Drilling, 77 Service Rig, and 2 Offshore members across Canada. With a long history of safety, environmental, and operational excellence, and a strong tradition of leadership, CAODC members have emerged as world leaders for best practices and technology in drilling and well servicing.

About CAPP

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from oil and natural gas production of about $101 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Jennifer Babcock, jennifer.babcock@crestviewstrategy.com, 613.914.7505

Related Links

http://www.capp.ca

