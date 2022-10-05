CME CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION ON LABOUR SHORTAGES AND SUPPLY CHAINS IN BUDGET 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Dennis Darby, President and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), today called on the federal government to address manufacturers' top concerns in Budget 2023.

In an appearance before the House of Common's Standing Committee on Finance, Darby stated that "our industry is grappling with some of the hardest challenges it has ever faced. Chronic labour shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, massive looming transitional investments to get to net-zero, and trade uncertainty, all threaten Canadian manufacturers." Darby added: "our members tell us, and our research confirms it, that if we do not act now to resolve these challenges, Canada risks being shut out future advanced manufacturing mandates."

To overcome these challenges, Darby outlined CME's five-point plan for the upcoming fiscal update and federal budget:

Step 1: Implement a national industrial strategy for Canada

Step 2: Reduce labour shortages

Step 3: Fix supply chain disruptions

Step 4: Grow business investment and exports

Step 5: Help manufacturers transition to a net-zero future

CME encouraged the government to work with industry on all these fronts and to ensure that the upcoming budget outlines a clear plan to help manufacturers tackle these challenges. As other countries take action to revive their domestic manufacturing industries, Canada must commit to strengthening and protecting its own manufacturing industry, or risk of being left behind.

Specifically, CME is asking the government to narrow the incentive gaps offered in the US' Inflation Reduction Act, in addition to expanding business investment incentive programs like the Net Zero Accelerator Fund, and the Accelerated Investment Incentive. Addressing labour shortages through more ambitious immigration targets and providing money for employer led training is also critical to helping manufacturers grow. For supply chains, the government must increase and speed up investments in critical transportation and trade infrastructure.

"Our industry wants to partner with the federal government to ensure that Canadian manufacturing continues to thrive for years to come. Other countries, especially the US, have recently stepped up their support for their domestic manufacturing sectors. If we do not follow suit, we risk losing investment and jobs." said Darby. "As everyone around the world is pouring money into greening and growing their manufacturing sectors, Canada must do the same, and the upcoming Budget is the time to do it." Concluded Darby.

QUICK FACTS

The manufacturing sector accounts for nearly 10% of Canada's real gross domestic product.

real gross domestic product. Manufacturers employ 1.7 million people in Canada .

. Total manufacturing sales hit a record high of $718.4 billion in 2021.

