CMC-Canada's Management Advisory Service (MAS) program celebrates 20 years of providing essential support to Canadian businesses

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Management Consultants (CMC-Canada) is proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the launch of its Management Advisory Services (MAS) Program supporting businesses across Canada.

The program, based on pilot programs in both Alberta and Ontario, is supported through funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), supporting hundreds of businesses in growth and strategy across Canada.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the support of NRC IRAP and the commitment and dedication of our Certified Management Consultants (CMCs) who have upheld the highest ethical standards of the consulting profession," said Donna Ringrose, CMC-Canada's Executive Director. "We are proud of our 20-year relationship with NRC IRAP and look forward to the continued success of the MAS program."

The MAS program is a federally-funded initiative designed to help SMEs in Canada access management consulting services that will enable them to improve their competitiveness, productivity, and growth. The program is delivered by CMC-Canada, which manages a roster of CMCs who provide consulting services to businesses referred by NRC IRAP.

The Canadian Association of Management Consultants (CMC-Canada) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering excellence and integrity in the management consulting profession. Our association represents over 2,500 members across Canada who have earned the Certified Management Consultant (CMC) designation, which is recognized as the highest standard for management consultants internationally. The CMC is not just a symbol of expertise but a statement to clients and employers that CMCs have the knowledge, skills, and ethical integrity to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit www.cmc-canada.ca.

