CMAW Canada Training Society Secures nearly $3 Million from Employment and Social Development Canada to Support Skilled Trades Training

Funding will increase education access, promote diversity, and prepare aspiring tradespeople for in-demand jobs.

BURNABY, BC, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - CMAW Canada Training Society is proud to announce the receipt of nearly $3 million in funding from the Government of Canada's Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy. This funding marks a significant milestone in the organization's efforts to broaden trades training opportunities, foster inclusivity, and address the critical shortage of skilled tradespeople in Western Canada.

As part of this commitment, CMAW Canada Training Society has invested an additional $332,000 to launch Toolbox to Trades, a 12-week, fully funded Carpentry Essentials program. The program provides training, eight industry-recognized certifications, a two-week practicum, safety gear, a professional-grade tool package, and financial support for meals, transportation, and childcare. It will run eight cohorts from March 2025 to March 2027.

"We are incredibly grateful for this funding, which allows us to continue providing meaningful opportunities for those pursuing careers in the skilled trades," said Don Melanson, Director of Training. "By removing barriers and offering financial and logistical support, we can help individuals from diverse backgrounds enter the workforce."

With over 25,000 construction jobs expected to remain unfilled by 2028, Canada faces an acute skilled worker shortage.

"Canada's key sectors need more skilled trades workers on job sites across the country, and quickly," said Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Jobs and Families. "Specialized training programs help more workers enter a career in the skilled trades sooner. That is why our government is making an important investment in the CMAW Canada Training Society through the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy. This money will give workers the tools and supports they need to become an apprentice, enter the trades and build up our economy."

With this funding, CMAW Canada Training Society will:

Expand access to training in rural communities.

Support equity-deserving groups through targeted initiatives.

Equip participants with skills, certifications, and experience.

Through Toolbox to Trades, CMAW Canada Training Society is committed to helping close the skilled worker's gap by creating meaningful pathways to employment.

About CMAW Canada Training Society

CMAW Canada Training Society delivers high-quality training for careers in the skilled trades. Through community, inclusivity, and strong industry partnerships, the organization prepares tradespeople for success in today's workforce.

SOURCE CMAW Canada Training Society

For more information, visit www.cmaw.ca or contact Carly Chadwick at [email protected], (236) 521-3822 ext. 303.