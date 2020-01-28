CMA Recognized as Data Privacy Day Champion, Releases Updated Privacy Compliance Guide

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) is pleased to be included as a Data Privacy Day Champion by the National Data Security Alliance, and is marking the occasion by releasing its updated privacy guide.

"We are pleased to be a Data Privacy Day Champion, supporting this international effort to spread awareness about privacy," said John Wiltshire, the CMA's president and CEO. "The CMA is committed to helping Canadian organizations maintain high standards of conduct and transparency and providing privacy and data protection resources for marketers and consumers."

To mark the occasion, CMA today released its updated CMA Guide to Privacy Compliance. The guide provides useful tips and tools for organizations to protect the privacy interests of consumers while delivering the intuitive data-driven products and services that consumers expect.

"Protecting consumers' personal information is part of the customer experience," said Sara Clodman, vice-president, public affairs and thought leadership at the CMA. "Responsible data practices earn you customer loyalty and trust, key ingredients for business success."

The guide helps marketers empower consumers to make informed choices about their personal information. It outlines how marketers can comply with rules around the collection, use and disclosure of personal information, including Canada's federal privacy law known as PIPEDA, guidelines issued by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner on breaches and meaningful consent, and the seven privacy requirements contained in the CMA Code of Ethics & Standards of Practice, which is mandatory for members.

"The CMA has long advocated a high degree of responsibility and transparency in the gathering and handling of consumers' personal information," Clodman stated. "Profiling our privacy guide on Data Privacy Day reflects the Canadian marketing community's commitment to empower individuals and encourage businesses to be thoughtful and diligent with personal data."

CMA members can access the full guide here; non-members can access an abridged version.

About Data Privacy Day

Observed annually on January 28, Data Privacy Day is a global campaign that promotes awareness of the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations that privacy is good for business. Data Privacy Day began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. In North America, the Data Privacy Day initiative is officially led by the National Cyber Security Alliance, a non-profit, public-private partnership dedicated to promoting a safer, more secure and more trusted internet.

About the Canadian Marketing Association

The CMA is the voice of the marketing profession in Canada. We serve more than 400 corporate, not-for-profit, public and post-secondary members, including Canada's most prestigious brands. Our community also includes creative, media, and PR agencies, research firms, management consulting firms, technology companies and other suppliers to the marketing community. We support activities related to thought-leadership, professional development, consumer protection, and commercial success. We act as the primary advocate for marketing with governments, regulators and other stakeholders. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation ensures that marketing professionals are highly qualified and up to date with best practices. We champion self-regulatory standards, including a mandatory Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice.

