CMA and AMA Toronto join forces to help young marketers

Associations partner to champion mentoring and development

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) and AMA Toronto, a part of the American Marketing Association, are joining forces to champion the mentoring and development of young marketers.

"Our collaboration enhances our ability to support marketers at various stages of their careers, deepen their knowledge and strengthen their career paths," says John Wiltshire, president and CEO, CMA. "This aligns with the CMA's strategy to work with a variety of organizations in Canada to embolden marketers to make a powerful impact on business."

The two industry associations are teaming up to cross-promote complementary programs to support and accelerate the careers of entry- and mid-level marketing professionals.

The partnership links AMA Toronto's Career Accelerator mentoring program with the CMA's Chartered Marketer (CM) designation program, and the CMA NXT program. The combination of these programs provides a more holistic and career defining experience for today's emerging marketers.

These distinct marketing programs complement each other and present a powerful suite of career development offerings. The Career Accelerator is a popular one-on-one mentoring program. CMA NXT houses an extensive library of marketing information, learnings and observations. And the CMA's acclaimed Chartered Marketer (CM) program offers specialized courses and an important industry-recognized professional designation.

"AMA Toronto is dedicated to helping young people and empowering business growth and leadership within the marketing community," says Miglena Nikolova, president of AMA Toronto. "Our new partnership with the CMA will see our associations work together to help the next generation of marketers advance and navigate their career journey from student to senior executive."

Both associations recognize the quality and benefits of the Chartered Marketer program. Recent research found that more than 80 per cent of senior marketing leaders agree that an applicant with an industry-recognized professional designation will have access to better job opportunities and a higher starting salary, promotion or raise.

Similarly, the associations highly value the calibre and benefits of Career Accelerator, noting the important role that formal mentoring and networking can play in career development.

To encourage program participants to network and explore the opportunities afforded by each organization, discounts and cross-promotions are being offered to members and young marketers in each association.

About the Canadian Marketing Association

The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) strengthens marketers' significant impact on business in Canada. We provide opportunities for our members from coast to coast to develop professionally, to contribute to marketing thought leadership, to build strong networks across all economic sectors, and to shape positions advocated by the CMA to strengthen the regulatory climate for business success. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation signifies that recipients are highly qualified and up to date with best practices, as reflected in the Canadian Marketing Code of Ethics and Standards.

About AMA Toronto

The Toronto Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA Toronto) is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization that has empowered business growth and leadership within its community for more than 70 years. AMA Toronto provides opportunities to build professional connections, develop leadership, and accelerate professional knowledge and growth. With more than 20,000 members and 70 chapters across North America, the AMA is the largest marketing association in the world.

