Clutch Launches Instant Cash Offer Tool to Improve the Used Car Selling Experience in Canada

Currently, most sell or trade-in platforms offer customers an initial appraisal but then require several more steps before sending through a final offer. With Clutch's new experience , customers will receive an instant offer seconds after submitting the details of their vehicle. This new and improved process includes several features:

No more estimates. Customers will now receive an instant offer for their vehicle as soon as they submit the vehicle information.

100% online. This entire process can be completed entirely online from the comfort of your home.

An offer in seconds. Customers will receive a firm cash offer a matter of seconds after submitting their vehicle details. They are also able to apply the offer as a credit towards a trade-in.

Free pick up for all vehicles within Clutch's delivery radius.

"Being at the forefront of the digital evolution of automotive retail in Canada means that we're always looking for new solutions that offer convenience and peace-of-mind to our customers," said Russell Harris, VP of Product who recently joined the company from Carvana. "We've successfully taken the hassle out of purchasing a car and now we're streamlining the selling process, getting cash into the pockets of our customers quicker with our new instant cash-offer tool and our free at-home pick-up service."

For Canadians who are looking to sell or trade-in their vehicle, there is no time like the present. With the ongoing used-car shortage facing the country, the value of pre-owned vehicles has surged nearly 27% year-over-year. Canadians can now visit Clutch.ca to see the current value of their used-car and receive an instant-cash offer.

Clutch, which recently announced a Series B fundraising round of $100 million, will continue to use this funding to improve its product experience, strengthen operations in existing markets, and expand operations to new markets.

About Clutch

Clutch, founded in 2016, is a vertically-integrated online car retailer for pre-owned vehicles in Canada. Clutch aims to provide an incredible car buying experience for its customers by bringing a best-in-class ecommerce experience to the Canadian pre-owned car industry. By visiting Clutch.ca, customers can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access an end-to-end online purchase experience which includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace-of-mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day, 750 km money-back guarantee. Headquartered in Toronto, Clutch services Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, PEI, and Saskatchewan. Clutch is backed by a number of world-class investors including Canaan, BrandProject, Real Ventures, D1 Capital, Upper90, FJ Labs, Global Founders Capital and Azure Capital Partners. Learn more at Clutch.ca . Read more on our blog here .

