Clutch launches in Toronto to make buying a car as easy as getting an Uber

Clutch is officially registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council ("OMVIC"). "We are proud to have worked closely with OMVIC over the last several months to be compliant with the Motor Vehicles Dealers Act and become registered to buy and sell vehicles in the province of Ontario," said Steve Seibel, Founder and Chief Operating Officer. Unlike traditional dealerships, Clutch doesn't operate within a large glass showroom or employ commission-based salespeople so it can pass on those savings onto its customers. Every one of Clutch's cars undergoes an extensive 210-point inspection and has a 7-day no questions asked money-back guarantee to ensure peace of mind for the customer.

Clutch is also announcing the addition of several key former Uber executives to scale the business across Canada. Dan Park, former GM and Head of Uber Eats Canada, joins the company as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Karthik Sundaresan, former Head of US & Canada Strategy & Planning at Uber Eats, joins Clutch as Chief Supply Officer responsible for purchasing, pricing and inventory management. Andrew Tiffin, former Chief of Staff to the Head of Uber Eats North America, also joins the team as VP Operations. "We are very excited to welcome Dan, Karthik and Andrew to the team. In Eastern Canada, our customers love Clutch and I am thrilled to be bringing a better way to buy and sell cars to the GTA," said Seibel.

Before joining Clutch, Park was responsible for building and scaling Uber Eats across Canada. Park was instrumental in driving the exceptional growth in Canada, launching Uber Eats into 80+ markets across the country and signing the first major enterprise partnerships with McDonald's, A&W, Recipe Group, Popeye's and Starbucks. "The car buying process is often painful and complicated. Buying a car should be as easy as getting an Uber and I can't wait to change the way Canadians buy cars," said Park. "I am excited to be building a truly customer-focused company rooted in transparency and trust to make car buying fun and easy," added Park.

Sundaresan will be leading the pricing, purchasing, inventory management and data science teams at Clutch. Prior to joining Clutch, Sundaresan was most recently Director of Strategy at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). Prior to CPPIB, Sundaresan built the strategy & planning and finance functions for Uber Eats, including leading efforts on growth and expansion strategy, business profitability, and regional operations. Prior to Uber, Sundaresan also held roles at McKinsey & Company, Credit Suisse and Scotia Capital. "Clutch is a platform for consumers to buy and sell cars. We are leveraging data to provide consumers with pricing transparency and ensure that we're delivering the best value to our customers," said Sundaresan.

