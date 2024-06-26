Clutch awards Data solutions provider Jay Analytix as Global and Champion Leader

WINDSOR, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Jay Analytix, a cutting edge data solutions provider from North America, has been awarded the Clutch Global and Clutch Champion winner, recognizing the company as a leader in the industry. This prestigious double award celebrates Jay Analytix as an outstanding performer in IT solutions and IT staffing.

Incorporated in 2004, Jay Analytix provides a wide range of smart IT and data solutions including Comprehensive Data solutions, IT Staffing, Performance Engineering and AI/ML.

Clutch, a B2B ratings platform, identifies top service providers based on their industry expertise and client feedback. The Clutch Global award highlights companies that have demonstrated excellence on a global scale, while the Clutch Champion award honors those that consistently deliver exceptional results across diverse projects and industries.

"These honorees represent the top companies on our platform, consistently exceeding client expectations and receiving an abundance of positive feedback from their clients. Their continued excellence sets a high standard, inspiring others in their respective service lines to strive for similar levels of distinction." said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.

"Clutch is a prestigious platform and to win two awards is certainly an achievement." said Jay Akula, CEO & Director of Technology, Jay Analytix. "This recognition from Clutch underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients. Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology, ensuring we stay ahead of industry trends and meet the evolving needs of our clients."

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

About Jay Analytix

Jay Analytix has been providing smart information technology solutions to clients worldwide for 20 years. We leverage our in-house expertise and latest technology to provide advanced and long-lasting solutions. Our team is dedicated to supporting all levels of business, from small company owners to giant corporations. Our collaborative culture and industry partnerships enable us to provide solutions to our clients way before the deadline. For more information, please visit: https://jayanalytix.ca/

