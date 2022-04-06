CLUTCH AND THE NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR CANADIAN PARTNERSHIP

Clutch Named Official Online Pre-Owned Car Retailer of the NHL in Canada

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Clutch, a vertically-integrated online car retailer for pre-owned vehicles in Canada, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear Canadian partnership, naming Clutch the Official Online Pre-Owned Car Retailer of the NHL in Canada. This marks the first time the brand has been an official sponsor of a major professional sports league.

The new agreement provides Clutch with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL's vast marketing, digital, and social media channels. The partnership begins immediately, and fans will see the Clutch brand displayed in camera visible virtual slot in-ice ads during all 2022 Stanley Cup® Playoffs and 2022 Stanley Cup® Final games broadcast on Sportsnet in Canada.

This Friday, Clutch will launch the "2022 Stanley Cup® Playoffs – Clutch Giveaway" contest. Two fans will each win two tickets to one 2022 Stanley Cup® Playoffs First Round game of their choice (either Game 1, 2, 3 or 4), spending money, flights, and two hotel nights in the city of the chosen game. Fans can enter for the chance to win from April 8-25, 2022 by following Clutch on Instagram, liking the contest Instagram post and tagging a friend. Fans can visit clutch.ca/stanley-cup-playoffs-giveaway for contest rules. During the 2022 Stanley Cup® Playoffs, Clutch will bring exciting NHL contests and experiences exclusively to the TikTok community in Canada. Follow @ClutchCanada on TikTok to see what they have in store for fans.

"We're so excited to be kicking off this incredible partnership with the National Hockey League," said Whitney Bell, Vice President of Marketing at Clutch. "There is nothing that connects Canadians quite like our love of hockey, and we are looking forward to sharing our best-in-class online car-buying experience with Canadian hockey-lovers over the coming years."

"We're thrilled to welcome Clutch, the future of online pre-owned car retailing in Canada to the NHL family," said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, North American Business Development. "We look forward to building impactful fan-focused programs while providing major brand visibility during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a growing and innovative Canadian brand."

Clutch and the NHL will also collaborate to create content to engage fans and consumers across Clutch and NHL-controlled broadcast, digital, and social media platforms.

About Clutch

Clutch, founded in 2016, is a vertically-integrated online car retailer for pre-owned vehicles in Canada. Clutch aims to provide an incredible car- buying experience for its customers by bringing a best-in-class ecommerce experience to the Canadian pre-owned car industry. By visiting clutch.ca, customers can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access an end-to-end online purchase experience which includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace-of-mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day money back guarantee. Clutch is headquartered in Toronto and services Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan. Clutch is backed by a number of world-class investors including Canaan, BrandProject, Real Ventures, D1 Capital, Upper90, FJ Labs, Global Founders Capital and Azure Capital Partners. To learn more visit the blog.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, Turner Sports and NHL NetworkMC in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordic Region; and CCTV and Tencent in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

