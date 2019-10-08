ClubLink & Partners Submit Redevelopment Application for Kanata Lands

OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - ClubLink, Minto Communities, and Richcraft Homes announced today that they have submitted a formal application to the City of Ottawa to redevelop the Kanata Golf & Country Club lands into a new and vibrant neighbourhood that will be complementary to the existing community and feature new year-round public open spaces and parks.

Golf courses are struggling across the country, and particularly in saturated markets like Ottawa. Participation levels have declined and people are playing less golf while operating costs continue to rise. Ottawa continues to be a growing city and the partners believe there is an opportunity to better utilize this 70 hectares of land to meet the interests of the community while ensuring the plan is supportive of the City's priorities of liveability and smart growth.

"Over the last several months we have been working to carry out studies identified by the City of Ottawa in the pre-application consultation process as required to submit a complete development application," said Robert Visentin, ClubLink's Senior Vice-President of Investments. "With those studies complete, we are pleased to share our conceptual plans for an exciting new neighbourhood that will enhance the use of this significant piece of land inside Ottawa's urban boundary."

Some of the key features of the concept plan include:

A mix of home types and forms consistent with the surrounding neighbourhoods;

Generous landscaped buffers between new and existing homes;

Year-round, publicly accessible open space, including new parks and ponds; and

Pathways and linkages throughout the community, with more direct routes to amenities.

"Our vision is to create a community that will integrate seamlessly with surrounding neighbourhoods," said Brent Strachan, Ottawa Division President, Minto Communities. "From those just starting out, to growing families, and empty nesters, we aim to offer a nice mix of housing for families at all stages who value the lifestyle Kanata has to offer."

Steve Grandmont, Chief Operating Officer, Richcraft Homes added, "Maximizing public access to green space has been a critical design principle in our planning. As a result, more than 25 per cent of the land will be high quality green space that the community can benefit from year-round."

The project partners look forward to working with the City and local residents through the development application review process over the coming months.

For more information and to sign up for project updates, please visit http://kanatapossibilities.ca/.

About ClubLink Corporation ULC

ClubLink is Canada's largest owner and operator of golf clubs with 53 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

About Minto Communities Canada

Minto Communities Canada, a division of The Minto Group established in 1955, is one of the premier real estate companies in Canada with a fully integrated real estate investment, development and management platform. Minto Communities has built more than 85,000 new homes, and is well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry as four-time winner of Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award and two-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award.

About Richcraft Homes

Since 1984, Richcraft Homes has built over 16,000 homes for families in Ottawa. Their team has a passion for building great designs that are reflected in a vast array of their award-winning homes. All new Richcraft homes are also built using the latest ENERGY STAR standards. As a family-owned and operated business, Richcraft is a community leader that continues to give back to Ottawa and to the communities they build.

