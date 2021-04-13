Club Vita Appoints France Panneton Head of Pension Strategy, Canada

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Club Vita, the international leader in longevity data analytics, today announced that France Panneton has joined the Canadian team as Head of Pension Strategy. Panneton will focus on developing strategy and implementing Club Vita's vision of providing best-in-class longevity analytics to the Canadian pension market. In particular, Panneton will focus on nurturing close relationships with current club members, pension plan sponsors and their advisors, while building new relationships and providing market-leading longevity innovation and thought-leadership.

Panneton has a wealth of pension consulting and insurance experience that spans more than 25 years and she brings a demonstrated track record in innovation, client relationships and thought leadership to her new role. Previously, Panneton led key client relationships at a few large international HR consulting firms before establishing her own venture to advise internationally on risk management, investment and strategic projects. Panneton also led RBC Insurance's successful entry into the pension risk transfer market. This varied experience will serve her well when continuing to grow Club Vita's community of Canadian organizations interested in better understanding, measuring and managing longevity risk. Panneton will be based in her hometown of Montreal, which helps strengthen Club Vita's presence within the Quebec pension market.

"I am joining Club Vita at a time when innovation in the longevity space is taking place at a rapid pace," commented Panneton. "Club Vita has built an incomparable industry reputation for longevity risk management. I'm excited to bring Club Vita more broadly to the Canadian pension landscape, and to collaborate with my Club Vita colleagues to continue building upon the organization's accomplishments thus far."

Club Vita Canada has had tremendous growth since its launch in 2015, and is eager for this trend to continue, providing even more robust longevity analytics and innovations to the Canadian market. "We are very excited to have France Panneton join our team and are looking forward to her continuing the success of our Canadian club," said Richard Brown, Club Vita's Canadian COO. "In this new role, we have someone dedicated to developing new relationships with pension plans, building partnerships with their advisors and ensuring our club members continue to receive leading-edge longevity insights." he added.

About Club Vita

Club Vita's mission is to drive the development and market adoption of longevity risk management tools and techniques. It does so by delivering analytics and reports that support assumption setting, pricing, valuation, capital and risk management strategies for longevity-linked liabilities. Club Vita's dataset is based on the pooled experience of its members (generally defined benefit pension plans) on which it conducts statistical analytics for the benefit of all contributors. Club Vita was established in the UK in 2008, expanded operations to Canada in 2015 and the US in 2019. In both Canada and the UK, the Club Vita data set covers approximately 1 in 4 of all retirees with defined benefit pension benefits.

For more information, please visit https://www.clubvita.net/.

SOURCE Club Vita Canada Inc.

For further information: Jenn Welch, Club Vita Canada, +1 416-696-4017, [email protected]