Club House Survey Uncovers Unique Canadian Thanksgiving Menus

In partnership with "Superfan" Nav Bhatia, a well-known Canadian entrepreneur and Indian immigrant, Club House set out to learn how new Canadians, the majority of whom are of Chinese, South Asian, or Filipino descent, celebrate Thanksgiving and what dishes they prepare. The results dispel assumptions about typical Thanksgiving meals and challenge the notion that the holiday has one taste across the country.

Key Finding 1) While almost all new Canadians (81 per cent) celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving, nearly half (41 per cent) blend typical Canadian Thanksgiving dishes with dishes from their cultural heritage. A third are celebrating Thanksgiving entirely with traditional food from their heritage (29 per cent), while a fifth (22 per cent) of new Canadians cook entirely typical Canadian Thanksgiving meals.

The survey shows that top dishes from a person's cultural heritage include roasted chicken, fried rice, and pancit (a Filipino noodle dish).

The survey also shows that top typically Canadian dishes include turkey, stuffing, and potatoes.

"As Canadians, we're proud to be part of a diverse society, but until now we weren't aware of how this was represented in Thanksgiving gatherings and meals. The survey results highlight how we come together over food, frequently blending old and new traditions," said Gurpreet Swatch, Group Marketing Manager for Club House. "Club House is excited to share these findings in celebration of all Canadians, cultures, cuisines, and flavours that help make memories this holiday."

Key Finding 2) More than a quarter (27 per cent) of new Canadians say tradition is the primary reason they cook beloved dishes for Thanksgiving, seconded by the taste and flavour of the dish (20 per cent).

"Having lived in Canada for more than 40 years, I've adopted many Canadian traditions and passions, including my love for basketball. For Thanksgiving, it's important to me and my family that we celebrate as Canadians but integrate traditional flavours and dishes that remind us of our heritage," said Nav Bhatia. "I'm proud to support Club House in their effort to learn how Canadians are celebrating and what they're eating, underscoring the diversity that makes up our country."

Key Finding 3) The longer new Canadians have been in Canada, the more likely they are to celebrate Thanksgiving - and the longer they are here, the more likely they are to host their own celebration, rather than attending a celebration elsewhere (41 per cent vs 29 per cent).

This Thanksgiving, Nav is trading in his jersey for an apron, inviting his followers to share dishes that showcase the broad makeup of the Canadian table. Of those suggestions, Nav is selecting a few "Super-Dishes" to taste test, considering each for his family's own Thanksgiving meal that he will prepare this year. On Monday, October 5, 2020, Nav will share the video results of his taste test on his Instagram channel (@NavBhatiaSuperfan).

Key Finding 4) Half (51 per cent) of new Canadians will incorporate turkey into their celebratory Thanksgiving meals, as some prefer other proteins or because they are vegetarian.

As the survey results show, new Canadians are influencing the typical Canadian Thanksgiving menu, weaving their own cultural backgrounds into the tastes of the holiday. For more inspiration, visit HelloFlavour.ca.

Photos are available for download here.

About the Survey

An online survey of 1000 new Canadians (arrived in Canada less than 12 years ago) of Chinese (n=336), Indian (n=336), and Filipino (n=335) descent, was completed between August 25 to September 7, 2020, using Leger's online panel. For comparison, a probability sample of 1000 respondents would have a margin of error of +/-3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20. For full survey results visit HelloFlavour.ca.

About Club House

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For over 135 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.HelloFlavour.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House® is one of McCormick & Company's brands. As a global leader in flavour, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavour brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavoured by McCormick.

SOURCE Club House

For further information: Media Contacts: Abby Fong, [email protected], M: 647.404.5668; Sarah Windham, [email protected], M: 443-844-9067