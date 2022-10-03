Club House® Shares Official Results of The Great Canadian Thanksgiving Debate

Together with Sarah Pavan, the brand unveils Thanksgiving food and language preferences in Canada

LONDON, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Winner, winner turkey dinner! Leading up to the holidays, Club House asked food lovers to vote on long-disputed Thanksgiving food and language preferences. In partnership with Ontario native Sarah Pavan, Beach Volleyball Olympian and World Champion, Club House uncovered which versions of classic seasonal dishes, terms, and habits win Canadian's hearts and minds.

Three quarters of Canadians will be celebrating Thanksgiving this season, and they'll likely be doing it over a mixed plate of smooth mashed potatoes and stuffing with sausage, according to the Club House-commissioned survey. The top results of The Great Canadian Thanksgiving Debate are as follows*:

Stewed Whole Cranberry Sauce (55%) vs. Canned

Butter Tarts with Raisins (59%) vs. without Raisins

Turkey Sandwich without Cranberry (53%) vs. with Cranberry

Smooth Mashed Potatoes (84%) vs. Lumpy

White Turkey Meat (60%) vs. Dark Meat

Thanksgiving Dishes Mixed on the Plate (68%) vs. Separate

Thanksgiving Meal (70%) vs. Leftovers

Close Races:

Butter Tarts with Raisins won by just 18 percentage points over Butter Tarts without Raisins.

over Butter Tarts without Raisins. Stewed Whole Cranberry Sauce won by just 10 percentage points over Cranberry Jelly.

over Cranberry Jelly. Turkey Sandwiches without Cranberry won by just 6 percentage points over Sandwiches with Cranberry.

Clear Winners:

Nearly three quarters of Canadians (74 per cent) use the term "Stuffing" over "Dressing."

over "Dressing." Canadians greatly prefer Smooth Mashed Potatoes (84 per cent) over Lumpy.

over Lumpy. Brown sugar with yams/sweet potatoes are preferred (79 per cent) over marshmallows.

Provincial Results:

Alberta and the Atlantic provinces love cranberry jelly! They were the provinces in which most people who like cranberry sauce said they preferred jellied to whole stewed.

They were the provinces in which most people who like cranberry sauce said they preferred jellied to whole stewed. Only in British Columbia (55 per cent) do Canadians prefer Turkey Sandwiches with Cranberry.

(55 per cent) do Canadians prefer Turkey Sandwiches with Cranberry. White Meat Turkey in preferred everywhere except Alberta where most prefer dark (52%).

Country-Wide Results:

Across all Canadian provinces, stuffing/dressing with sausage is preferred over nuts.

over nuts. Canada is also unanimous on the winning combo of Butter Tarts with Raisins.

Canadians prefer to mix Thanksgiving dishes on the plate versus enjoying them separately.

versus enjoying them separately. Most Canadians (58 per cent) said Turkey is the "Quintessential Canadian Thanksgiving Meal."

As part of this campaign, Club House contributed 4,000 meals** to Food Banks Canada in honour of the first 2,000 Canadians who voted in the Great Club House Thanksgiving Debate. This contribution, which expands a partnership with Food Banks Canada that began in 2015, addresses food insecurity in Canada by supporting 4,750 food banks and agencies from coast to coast to coast.

For comprehensive results, visit ClubHouse.ca/ThanksgivingDebates . There, visitors can find signature recipes for contested dishes and more information about the Great Canadian Thanksgiving Debate, also available on the Club House Flavour Maker App, free on iOS and Android . Fans can join the fun on social media by following @ClubHouseSpices on Facebook and @ClubHouseCanada on Instagram .

Media Note: High resolution images are available for download at this link.

*Survey conducted with Canadians who celebrate Thanksgiving by Maru Public Opinion. The findings, methodology, and detailed tables are found here: Maru Public Opinion Canada.

**Club House's contribution of two meals on behalf of the first 2,000 votes in the Great Club House Debate is based on the Food Banks Canada meal metric $1=2 meals.

Maru Methodology Statement

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of North Strategic was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. 1,518 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from September 15th to September 16th 2022. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size that is comprised of full-time employed respondents used in this study has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For over 135 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.HelloFlavour.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House is a McCormick & Company (MKC) brand. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.3 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit www.foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

