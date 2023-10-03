Club House Publishes New Online Cookbook with Canadian-Made Recipes

Canada Cooks: A Club House 140th Celebration is a collection of Canadian family favourites at

Thanksgiving, selected from almost 500 submissions across the country

LONDON, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Club House®, a staple in Canadian kitchens for over three generations, has published Canada Cooks: A Club House 140th Celebration, a virtual cookbook to commemorate 140 years of the leading spice brand. The online collection of recipes selected from a national contest to celebrate Thanksgiving recipes of Canadian families, new and old, from Newfoundland Savoury Stuffing in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia to No-Bake Gingersnap Pumpkin Pie in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The selections in Canada Cooks: A Club House 140th Celebration were chosen from almost 500 recipe submissions that celebrate Canadian culinary traditions, connecting generations and communities across cultures from coast to coast to coast. Eight winners were honoured with a cash prize of $500 each.

Many Canadian families share recipes; 64 per cent have at least one Thanksgiving recipe that has been passed down from family members and 73 per cent hope to share recipes with relatives in the future, according to a survey commissioned by Club House*. Popular dishes to pass down vary by region:

Ontarian side dish : 67 per cent of Ontarians say this type of dish is passed down the most.

: 67 per cent of Ontarians say this type of dish is passed down the most. Atlantic gravy : 62 per cent of Canadians in Atlantic provinces say they pass down sauce recipes.

: 62 per cent of Canadians in Atlantic provinces say they pass down sauce recipes. Prairie desserts: 63 per cent of people from Manitoba and Saskatchewan pass down desserts.

"The recipes in Canada Cooks: A Club House 140th Celebration represent the rich heritage passed down through Canadian families and we're thrilled to share it with the entire country this Thanksgiving," said Trevor Squires, Country Manager, McCormick & Company, Canada. "It is an honour to have been part of Canadian kitchens for 140 years. We hope to continue be a key ingredient for generations to come."

Pay Chen, Canadian television host and Club House spokesperson, joined the anniversary celebration and shared her own Thanksgiving recipe, Taiwanese-Inspired Sticky Rice, for inclusion in the cookbook. Pay said, "I'm excited to collaborate on Canada Cooks and share a recipe that my family enjoys during the holidays, representing the diversity of Canadian celebrations and cultures this time of year."

To further celebrate the joy of Thanksgiving, Club House will be donating 6,000** meals to Food Banks Canada. Club House has been in partnership with Food Banks Canada since 2015 to addresses food insecurity in Canada. This partnership supports Food Banks Canada along with over 4,750 food banks and community organizations working towards a Canada where no one goes hungry.

The Canada Cooks: A Club House 140th Celebration cookbook is available online here. Fans can share their own Thanksgiving favourites across social by searching @ClubHouseCanada and #ClubHouse140.

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For 140 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.ClubHouse.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House is a McCormick & Company (MKC) brand. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

