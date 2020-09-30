Club Coffee Welcomes Ontario Government Support for Compostable Coffee Pods in Municipal Composting Systems

"Ontario government support for compostable coffee pods including Club Coffee's PurPod100™ is a game-changer," said Club Coffee CEO John Pigott. "We look forward to working with municipal waste leaders to make this decision work for everyone, as we all listen to consumers who want better answers to plastic waste and food waste. Now, certified compostable coffee pods are being treated like tea bags and coffee filters."

Club Coffee is a Canadian business celebrating the production of its 1 billionth PurPod100™. This milestone represents the diversion of more than 3,000 tonnes of plastic single-serve coffee pods from landfills in Canada, thanks to this plant-based innovation. Club Coffee has received certification by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) under internationally-recognized standards for its compostable coffee pods.

The Ontario action reflects the wide availability of single-serve coffees in compostable pods from such well-known brands as President's Choice, Maxwell House, Nabob, Ethical Bean, Muskoka Roastery, Jumping Bean, Craft Roasters and GoodHost.

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks media release is available at: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/58603/ontario-proposes-to-further-reduce-landfill-food-waste.

Video of the announcement is available at: https://www.mediaevents.ca/mecp-20200930/.

Since 1906, Club Coffee has built a reputation for quality and innovation. We are one of North America's major roasters, working with many major coffee brands to meet consumer demand for taste, quality and innovations for sustainability. Our manufacturing facilities have world class ratings and our coffees meet the stringent requirements for certifications such as Organic, Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade and Kosher.

Learn more about PῧrPod100™, the world's first Certified 100% Compostable single serve pod for coffee, tea and other hot beverages in the dominant North American single serve format at www.purpod100.com.

