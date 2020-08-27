Club Automation Announces Vast Expansion into Canada

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Club Automation, part of the Daxko family of brands, is expanding into Canada. Founded by Jeff VanDixhorn, a club owner and Club Automation's Chief Revenue Officer, Club Automation offers health and wellness facilities the leading continuum of club management solutions. These solutions and services include member-based solutions, CRM, digital marketing, payment processing, business intelligence data, a full suite of communication tools, and a trusted integration platform.

"Now, more than ever, the world needs health and wellness. With that in mind, we are thrilled to launch our first customer in Canada, after receiving many, many requests to offer our services there," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "We now serve over 140 countries, bringing us one step closer to fulfilling our mission of powering health and wellness throughout the world."

Club Automation is deeply committed to serving the health and wellness industry and its expansion into Canada allows it to extend its best-in-breed solutions to an even greater community.

"As a club leader myself, I've admired the passion, commitment, and community of the Canadian health and fitness market for many years," said VanDixhorn. "This expansion allows us to amplify our impact, and we are already finding that Canadian clubs are a perfect fit with our platform and many of Daxko's products and services."

Club Automation will be joining its recently acquired sister company, Motionsoft, in continuing to focus its efforts on the total club experience and accelerating the growth of clubs throughout Canada.

About Club Automation

Founded in 2007, Club Automation is the leader in club management solutions for member-based businesses like health clubs, athletic clubs, and medically integrated wellness centers. Club Automation currently serves over 400 enterprise-grade facilities with a complete web-based solution, digital marketing, payments solutions, community engagement tools, and much more. Club Automation is part of the Daxko family of brands. Learn more at ClubAutomation.com.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 140+ countries, nearly 17,000 facilities, and over 25 million+ members. Daxko recently announced that it acquired Motionsoft, adding to the most extensive tech-based community in health, wellness, and fitness. Learn more at Daxko.com.

