CLS Holdings Announces Dominick Monaco as Director of Plant Operations

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH, CSE: CLSH) ("CLS" or the ''Company''), a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominick Monaco as Director of Plant Operations at City Trees, the Company's branded products and bulk flower subsidiary. Monaco, who brings pharmaceutical experience and expertise to the cannabis industry, will be responsible for the daily management and coordination of plant operations, including production, quality and logistics.

Dominick, a graduate from the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy, has been involved in the legal cannabis industry since 2012. Most recently and since 2017, he was at GB Sciences, Inc. ("GB"), a cannabis company focused on standardized cultivation and production methods, where he held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility, including Director of Quality, Product Development & Medical Formulations; General & Operations Manager; Director of Sales, QC & Assistant GM; and Quality Control & Laboratory Manager.

As GB's General and Operations Manager, Dominick oversaw 28,000 square feet of space dedicated to licensed cannabis cultivation and extraction, including more than 50 employees across nine departments, formulating and manufacturing Louisiana's first ever Medical Marijuana tinctures in tandem with Louisiana State University's AgCenter. He also supervised the implementation of licensed, and/or contracted, technology transfers between university researchers and cannabis brands alike.

In his new role as Director of Plant Operations, Dominick will be hands on managing City Trees' production and distribution activities in Nevada. Monaco will focus on streamlining processes and maximizing efficiencies while evaluating new technology, vendors, and SKUs for their feasibility in the Nevada market.

CLS' President and COO Andrew Glashow commented, "We are in the final stages of completing our state-of-the-art conversion and extraction facility in North Las Vegas and to have someone with Dominick's industry knowledge is a great addition to our team. We look forward to hosting a number of open houses in December and displaying all the City Trees offerings at MJBIZ Las Vegas. The opening of our production facility has been carefully planned and a substantial financial commitment has been made in order to assure our ability to manufacture safe, best in class consumer products."

Dominick Monaco added, "I'm thrilled to be joining such a well-versed & dedicated team of individuals. Having operated in Nevada myself since early 2017 and the legal cannabis industry since 2012, I've been able to witness CLS Holdings, City Trees, and Oasis Cannabis Dispensary serve this nascent Nevada market with a level of passion and business acumen that is second to none. Leveraging my pharmaceutical, chemical analysis, extraction, and operations management talents with this esteemed team of executives, managers, and employees serves to bolster and galvanize CLS Holdings hold in the Nevada market, now and in the foreseeable future."

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for ''Cannabis Life Sciences,'' in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services.

http://www.clsholdingsinc.com

Twitter: @CLSHusa

About Oasis Cannabis

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named ''Best Dispensary for Pot Pros'' by Desert Companion Magazine. In August 2017, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products.

http://oasiscannabis.com

About City Trees

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees is one the fastest growing wholesale companies in the industry. Its products are now available at 44 dispensaries.

https://citytrees.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain ''forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and ''forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the ''forward-looking statements''). These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance, and anticipated growth, including the timing of anticipated construction and implementation of our expansion plan. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as ''may,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''intends,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''goals,'' ''projects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''potential,'' or ''continue'' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance and we cannot guaranty that the proposed transactions described in this press release will occur. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

SOURCE CLS Holdings USA Inc

For further information: Corporate: Chairman and CEO, Jeff Binder, jeff@clsholdingsinc.com, 888-438-9132; Investor Relations: Torrey Hills Capital, Clay Chase, cc@sdthc.com, 858-456-7300

Related Links

https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/

