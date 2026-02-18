CloudKeeper named Authorized Anthropic Reseller

Expanding Seamless and Secure Access to Claude AI Models on Amazon Bedrock

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- CloudKeeper, a global FinOps and cloud cost optimization company and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, today announced it has been appointed an authorized reseller of Anthropic's Claude AI models. The authorization enables CloudKeeper to provide organizations with access to Claude models via Amazon Bedrock within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ecosystem.

CloudKeeper is among a select group of AWS partners approved to resell Anthropic's models following direct application and authorization. This serves as a validation of the company's expertise in cloud architecture, governance, and AI implementation across complex business environments.

Businesses worldwide are making huge investments towards AI and they are seeking structured pathways that integrate model access, infrastructure security, cost governance, and operational support. CloudKeeper's reseller status is designed to simplify this transition by combining procurement, billing, and technical enablement within a unified engagement framework.

Enabling Responsible AI Adoption on AWS

Through this authorization, CloudKeeper provides streamlined access to Claude models available on Amazon Bedrock, including Claude Opus 4.5, Sonnet 4.5, and Haiku 4.5. Organizations can deploy these models within their existing AWS environments while maintaining established compliance controls and data security standards.

"What drew us to Anthropic is the shared belief that innovation should be built the right way, not just the fast way," said Deepak Mittal, Founder and CEO of CloudKeeper. "We help customers optimize cloud spend with discipline and long-term thinking. Anthropic built Claude with safety as a core principle. When you combine responsible cloud management with responsible AI, you create a foundation for sustainable innovation."

CloudKeeper will support deployments through its AI Center of Excellence, which combines strategy, engineering, and implementation expertise. The company's award winning unlimited support framework helps with access to certified AWS professionals, supporting organizations from pilot initiatives through production rollouts.

Ryan Freilino, Chief Revenue Officer (North America), CloudKeeper, emphasized the execution layer behind AI ambitions: "Many organizations want to adopt AI but struggle with budget alignment and execution complexity. We've helped customers unlock significant savings through optimization, and we're now seeing them reinvest those gains into AI programs. With Claude on AWS, they can scale on a foundation that is both financially disciplined and technically secure."

Scaling AI with Confidence

Authorized reseller status also provides structured access to new Claude releases and feature updates, enabling customers to evaluate advancements without restructuring procurement or infrastructure strategies.

"Trust is built through consistency. Along with powerful models, businesses also need clarity, governance, and long-term support," said Naman Jain, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, CloudKeeper. "By combining AWS infrastructure, Anthropic's safety-first models, and our unlimited expert support, we're helping customers move from AI experimentation to responsible, scalable adoption."

CloudKeeper's AWS credentials include Premier Consulting Partner status, AWS Managed Service Provider designation, and multiple competencies including DevOps and Migration Services. The company also participates in the AWS Solution Provider Program as a recognized reseller.

The Anthropic authorization follows a year of focused innovation at CloudKeeper, including the launch of CloudKeeper LensGPT, an agentic AI-powered FinOps intelligence platform that enables teams to interact with cloud financial data using natural language. With this latest authorization, CloudKeeper continues to expand its capabilities at the intersection of cloud optimization and enterprise AI adoption, supporting companies as they operationalize AI within secure, governed, and cost-aligned cloud environments.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is the only comprehensive Cloud Cost Optimisation and FinOps partner for organizations scaling fast on cloud -- delivering guaranteed, sustainable cost savings from day one through AI-led platforms and unlimited expert cloud support.

An AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20 percent on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value, all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

