CloudKeeper Launches LensGPT, Agentic FinOps Consultant combining the power of Multiple AI Tools

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- CloudKeeper, a global FinOps and cloud cost optimization company, today announced the launch of CloudKeeper LensGPT, an agentic AI - powered FinOps intelligence platform. LensGPT enables teams to interact with cloud financial data using natural-language queries, reducing reliance on manual reports, dashboards, and spreadsheets.

Built to support AWS and Google Cloud environments, the platform provides real-time cost analysis alongside guided recommendations to help organizations respond faster to cost insights and optimization opportunities.

In traditional cloud cost management workflows, teams often need to pull reports, apply filters, and perform follow-up analysis across multiple tools before arriving at a decision. CloudKeeper positions LensGPT as a streamlined alternative to this problem with its unique agentic AI approach.

Rather than limiting output to static insights, the platform applies multi-step reasoning to identify cost drivers and propose practical actions for optimization. Recommendations take into account how cloud infrastructure is set up, including the services being used, regions, accounts, and environments, helping teams move from understanding spend to taking corrective action.

"AI has changed how people look for information. Large Language Models (LLMs) have made it natural to ask questions and expect direct answers," said Deepak Mittal, CEO, CloudKeeper. "LensGPT brings that experience to FinOps. Instead of spending time assembling reports, teams can ask a question and get a clear response, along with guidance on what to do next."

LensGPT is designed for organizations scaling on cloud, with built-in role-based access controls to ensure data visibility aligns with organizational responsibilities. Secure data handling and encryption are integrated into the platform to support governance and compliance requirements across finance, engineering, and leadership teams.

"Agentic AI represents a step ahead from generating responses to enabling guided decision-making," said Sanjeev Mittal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, CloudKeeper. "At CloudKeeper, we're investing deeply in applied AI through our AI Center of Excellence. LensGPT is one outcome of that effort, with more AI-powered solutions in development to address real-world cloud operations challenges."

Ahead of its public launch, CloudKeeper made LensGPT available to a select group of customers as part of a pre-launch feedback program. According to the company, the response has been strong, with several customers opting to continue using the platform beyond the initial access period. Early feedback highlighted faster access to FinOps data, reduced dependency on manual reporting, and improved clarity for both business and engineering teams.

"Early feedback has been one of the strongest indicators of product–market fit for us," said Naman Jain, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, CloudKeeper. "CFOs have shared that they can now get clear answers on cloud spend without looping in multiple teams, and engineering teams have told us they're spending far less time building reports and dashboards. That feedback reinforces that LensGPT is solving a very real, everyday problem."

The launch of LensGPT follows a year of significant growth and innovation for CloudKeeper, including the introduction of its All-in-One FinOps Platform Suite, which combines best-in-class automated FinOps platforms for visibility and optimization with unlimited 24×7 expert support. Together, these innovations reflect the company's focus on building practical solutions for managing cloud spend in complex, multi-cloud environments.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is the only comprehensive Cloud Cost Optimisation and FinOps partner for organizations scaling fast on cloud - delivering guaranteed, ongoing cost savings from day one through AI-led platforms and unlimited expert cloud support.

An AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20 percent on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value, all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

