CloudKeeper Earns #1 Position in G2 Winter 2026 Report for Cloud Cost Management Worldwide

With a back-to-back 100% customer satisfaction score, CloudKeeper has outperformed 60+ platforms

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- CloudKeeper, a leading cloud cost optimization company, has been recognized as the #1 globally ranked solution in G2's Winter 2026 Grid Report for Cloud Cost Management, outperforming 60+ competitive platforms in the category. This marks its 12th recognition as a global leader in cloud cost management.

This season, CloudKeeper's exceptional performance is underscored by back-to-back 100% satisfaction scores, cementing its position as the most trusted cloud cost optimization partner.

The company has secured the #1 position across 20 G2 reports, including the Asia Regional Grid, Momentum Grid, Mid-Market Grid, India Regional Grid, and the Relationship Index for Cloud Cost Management, showcasing its leadership across geographies, business sizes, and use cases.

In addition to its top global ranking, CloudKeeper earned 39 prestigious G2 awards, including Momentum Leader, Regional Leader(Asia), High Performer, Best Results, Best Meets Requirements, Best Usability, Best Relationship, Fastest Implementation, Easiest to Use, and more. Each one represents a specific dimension where CloudKeeper earns trust - from the product itself to the people behind it.

"We're incredibly proud of this milestone. Seeing our customers consistently rate CloudKeeper at the top and achieving 100% satisfaction again tells us we're solving real problems in these increasingly complex cloud environments and delivering meaningful value at scale," said Deepak Mittal, Founder & CEO at CloudKeeper. "These G2 recognitions motivate us to keep raising the bar for what customers should expect from a cloud management platform."

"CloudKeeper achieved what no other cloud cost management partner could - a perfect 100% satisfaction score in G2's Fall 2025 Reports, followed by the #1 global ranking across 60+ competitors in our Winter 2026 Report. With 99% of users giving 4 or 5 stars, the message from customers is clear: they want platforms that deliver real savings without the complexity, and CloudKeeper is setting that standard," said Chris Perrine, Vice President & Managing Director, G2 Asia Pacific.

The Real Validation: Customer Voices

"Exceptional AWS Support with Lightning-Fast Issue Resolution. CloudKeeper's responsiveness and expertise stand out the most." Pradeep Goswami, DevOps Engineer, Freight Tiger

"With CloudKeeper, we quickly identify cost spikes, unused resources, and get insight into where we can optimize -- something we previously missed." Arun Kumar M G, Senior DevOps Engineer

"They act like an extension of our own team, proactively flagging cost anomalies and providing detailed follow-ups. A truly valuable partner for AWS cost management." Palani E, Principal Technical Architect



A G2 reviewer was highly impressed by CloudKeeper's responsiveness and commitment, and strongly recommends the team to organizations looking for a trusted partner in cloud transformation.

According to a G2 review, the support from the CloudKeeper team is unparalleled. They go the extra mile by explaining not just what needs to be done, but also how it should be done.

CloudKeeper has been named a Leader based on receiving a high customer satisfaction score and having a large market presence, along with 99% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars. Rankings on G2 reports heavily rely on verified and authentic reviews provided by real software buyers.

