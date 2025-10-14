CloudKeeper Named a Leader in G2 Fall 2025 - Only Partner to Achieve 100% Satisfaction Score

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- CloudKeeper, the comprehensive cloud cost optimization company, has once again been recognized as a Leader in G2's Fall 2025 Reports, marking its 11th recognition as a global leader in cloud cost management.

This season, CloudKeeper achieved a remarkable 100% satisfaction score, making it the only partner in its category to reach this milestone. It is rated #1 for user satisfaction, competitive pricing, cloud optimization, proactive assistance & multiple crucial categories. It holds a rating in the Top 3 for more than 25+ categories.

In addition, it is ranked #1 across 19 G2 reports, including the Enterprise Usability Index, Asia Regional Grid®, the Momentum Grid®, and the Mid-Market Grid® for Cloud Cost Management, establishing its dominance across key markets and business segments.

CloudKeeper proudly earned 36 G2 awards, including Momentum Leader, Best Results, Best Meets Requirements, Best Support, Best Usability, Best Relationship, and more.

"Every G2 badge is an honor, but achieving a 100% satisfaction score makes this recognition truly special," said Deepak Mittal, Founder & CEO of CloudKeeper. "When someone takes time to write a review saying we've genuinely helped their business, that means everything to us. It shows our customers feel heard, supported, and genuinely better off with us by their side - and that's exactly the kind of partner we want to be."

"CloudKeeper has once again delivered outstanding results in G2's Fall 2025 Reports, building on its success in our Cloud Cost Management and Cloud Management Platforms categories. Their commitment to making solutions simple to implement, easy to use, and delivering rapid ROI is evident in both their customer reviews and our data. CloudKeeper strikes a great balance by taking complex platforms and making them accessible, while helping businesses achieve meaningful results with ease," said Chris Perrine, Vice President & Managing Director, G2 Asia Pacific.

The G2 reviews that earned CloudKeeper this recognition tell the same story & support the satisfaction score it achieved.

"Any challenges or questions were addressed promptly, showcasing their dedication to customer satisfaction. It's clear that they prioritize building long-term relationships based on trust and mutual growth . The CloudKeeper team has been an extended arm for us to streamline cloud infra management." - Verified G2 Review

. The CloudKeeper team has been an extended arm for us to streamline cloud infra management." - Verified G2 Review "The ease of use stands out - it's simple enough for non-FinOps users but still powerful for deeper analysis. The implementation was quick, with great onboarding support. Their customer support team is highly responsive and consistently helpful. " - Senior DevOps Engineer, Verified G2 Review

" - Senior DevOps Engineer, Verified G2 Review "We have been using CloudKeeper for quite some time and are happy to say that we no longer worry much about our AWS costs because CloudKeeper handles it for us . Their support team is very responsive, and the platform is very user-friendly. Overall, we are very satisfied with CloudKeeper !" - DevOps - Technical Lead, Glider.ai

. Their support team is very responsive, and the platform is very user-friendly. Overall, !" - DevOps - Technical Lead, Glider.ai "The support team at CloudKeeper is outstanding. They're always available for meetings, providing proactive recommendations." - Co-Founder & CTO, Verified G2 Review

Looking Forward

CloudKeeper's 11th recognition marks another step in its continued focus on advancing cloud optimization. The company remains invested in enhancing automation, leveraging Artificial Intelligence, and expanding its FinOps expertise to a broader set of cloud services helping businesses navigate the complex cloud landscape.

These initiatives reflect CloudKeeper's commitment to delivering measurable value to its customers and driving innovation in the cloud cost optimization space.

CloudKeeper has been named a Leader based on receiving a high customer satisfaction score and having a large market presence, along with 99% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars. Rankings on G2 reports heavily rely on verified and authentic reviews provided by real software buyers.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To learn more, visit www.g2.com.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is your comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of savings through smarter commitments, expert cloud consulting & support, and an enhanced visibility & usage optimization platform to reduce your cloud cost & help you maximize the value from cloud.

A certified AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20% on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up, and maximize value - all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

