CloudKeeper Welcomes Sanjeev Mittal as Chief Product and Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- CloudKeeper, a leading provider of end-to-end cloud cost optimization solutions, today announced the appointment of Sanjeev Mittal as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Sanjeev will lead CloudKeeper's product and technology strategy, strengthening its product capabilities in cloud optimization and accelerating innovation to meet the evolving needs of global businesses.

Mr. Sanjeev Mittal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, CloudKeeper

Based in London, Sanjeev brings over two decades of global leadership experience in enterprise software, cloud solutions, and product-led growth. Most recently, he led a successful turnaround of a SaaS APM company with 800+ customers. After a successful acquisition of Stackify by BMC Software, he continued with the PE firm to repeat the GTM playbook across its portfolio companies. Prior to this, he held senior roles at global enterprises like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, Nokia and Sapient.

At AWS, Sanjeev played a pivotal role in growing ISV sales by developing robust go-to-market strategies, and product innovations - working closely with enterprise ISVs to co-create cloud-based solutions. His expertise with cloud-native offerings comes at a time when CloudKeeper is building solutions to help organizations navigate the shift driven by technologies like AI and get more value from cloud.

Commenting on the appointment, Deepak Mittal, CEO of CloudKeeper, said, "We are excited to welcome Sanjeev as our Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). His extensive experience with global technology firms and deep understanding of the cloud ecosystem will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the growth of our products. On a personal note, Sanjeev and I started our careers around the same time, and it's amazing to team up with him again to shape CloudKeeper's future. Having used CloudKeeper's services himself, he truly understands what our customers need."

Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Sanjeev Mittal, said, "CloudKeeper has established itself as a trusted partner in cloud cost optimization and FinOps, and I am excited to help expand its impact. With cloud and AI evolving hand in hand, businesses need products that deliver efficiency while enabling innovation. I look forward to contributing to CloudKeeper's mission of empowering customers to realize the full potential of their cloud investments."

CloudKeeper has established itself as one of the world's most trusted providers of cloud cost optimization and FinOps solutions, helping businesses simplify cloud management and unlock sustainable savings. Always at the forefront of innovation, CloudKeeper has introduced platforms like CloudKeeper Tuner, the industry's first AI-powered AWS usage optimization solution, and CloudKeeper Lens, a visibility platform delivering resource-level insights with predictive analytics. These sit alongside a broader portfolio of proven solutions complemented by services such as cloud modernization, migration support, well-architected reviews, and 24x7 support.

With Sanjeev's appointment, CloudKeeper is set to build on this momentum - strengthening its product portfolio and delivering solutions that align with evolving market needs and the opportunities shaping the future of cloud.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is a comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of savings through smarter commitments, expert cloud consulting & support, and enhanced visibility & usage optimization platforms to reduce your cloud cost & help maximize the value from AWS & Google Cloud.

An AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20 percent on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value, all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

