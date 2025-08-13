CloudKeeper Once Again Named a Leader in G2's Summer 2025 Report, Backed by 99% User Satisfaction

The company outperformed industry benchmarks in key satisfaction metrics

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- CloudKeeper, a comprehensive cloud cost optimization company, has once again been recognized as the leader in the G2 Summer 2025 Grid® Report, marking its 10th recognition as a global leader. CloudKeeper stands strong in the second position as the best cloud cost management solution worldwide.

The platform also secured the first position in the Asia Pacific Regional Grid®, Mid-Market Grid®, India Regional Grid®, and the Enterprise Usability Index, further establishing its dominance across key markets and business segments.

Highlights:

Rated #1 for Quality of Support, Competitive Pricing & Ease of Admin

Backed by a remarkable 99% Satisfaction Score

Rated in the Top 3 in more than 25+ categories

CloudKeeper bagged an impressive 32 G2 badges this season, including Momentum Leader, Best Results, Best Meets Requirements, Best Support, Best Usability, Best Relationship, Easiest Admin, and many more.

"This recognition from G2 is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the real, measurable impact CloudKeeper brings to their cloud journeys. In a crowded market, our end-to-end approach continues to set us apart. We're proud to be the go-to partner for teams looking to simplify and optimize their cloud costs," said Deepak Mittal, Founder & CEO of CloudKeeper.

"CloudKeeper once again saw amazing results in G2's reports. We saw their enterprise strategy really bearing fruit as our research showed them delivering Best Usability, Easiest Admin, Best Meets Requirements, and Best Results amongst their peers," said Chris Perrine, Vice President & Managing Director - APAC of G2. He further added, "It was not just another solid quarter for CloudKeeper, but a quarter where they continued to solidify their leadership across their categories."

From DevOps Heads to CTOs, from CFOs to CEOs, CloudKeeper remains a preferred choice. Aakash Sharma, Lead CloudOps at Seclore, said in a G2 review, "CloudKeeper is a game-changer for cloud cost management. It is essential for controlling cloud spend and making the most out of the infrastructure." While Ajay Yadav, a DevOps leader from GirnarSoft, shared, "CloudKeeper acts as our FinOps vertical and helps us with cloud financial management, ensuring that we can focus on our delivery expertise."

CloudKeeper has been named a Leader based on receiving a high customer satisfaction score and having a large market presence, along with 99% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars. Rankings on G2 reports heavily rely on verified and authentic reviews provided by real software buyers.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To learn more, visit www.g2.com.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is your comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of savings through smarter commitments, expert cloud consulting & support, and an enhanced visibility & usage optimization platform to reduce your cloud cost & help you maximize the value from cloud.

A certified AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20% on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value — all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

