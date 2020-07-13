CloudChefs Launches COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Program to Save Restaurants in Toronto

With thousands of restaurants threatened by COVID-19, this restaurant relief program by CloudChefs aims to help restaurants build a profitable Delivery-Only Restaurant in under 60 days.

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Everywhere we look, our favorite restaurants have started to close shop while others have tried to hang on by a thread. According to a recent survey by Restaurants Canada, one in 10 restaurants have closed since COVID-19 began, and that number is expected to double in the near future. So as the pandemic continues to impact our daily lives, the future of the restaurant industry is starting to look as though it may never be the same.

So the question is, how can the restaurants we love make it through these tough times?

"Restaurants need to realize that the old business model of generating revenue primarily through dine-in no longer exists. As restrictions ease, restaurants will be able to generate part of their income through traditional means, however, this will have to be accompanied by other revenue-generating streams in order to turn a profit. The problem, however, is that such changes usually require substantial costs, inherent risks and, ultimately, venturing into the unknown." – Aly Karmali

CloudChefs is on a mission to help local restaurants take on the challenge to revive sales in a post-COVID era. The team at CloudChefs is working to transform local restaurants into virtual restaurant hubs without effecting current operations.

"We saw restaurants suffering from the decrease in foot traffic at an alarming rate and wanted to help. It would be a total economic disaster if so many small and mid-sized businesses that are foundational to the economy and the livelihood of so many families were to fail." - Ahmed Shuaib says

Who are CloudChefs and what do they do?

Ahmed Shuaib (tech) and Aly Karmali (foodie) partnered up to leverage on both their areas of expertise in digital marketing and food preparation to start building out virtual kitchens across Ontario. Within a few months, they successfully built a number of profitable virtual restaurant brands with additional brands being rolled out monthly. Furthermore, CloudChefs is also supported by Samick's Foods Inc. - a fully functioning production facility that already serves to support major restaurant brands within Canada and the USA. What started as an opportunity to test a new concept has now shifted to helping restaurants survive economically through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is our chance to help the restaurants we hold dear to our hearts make it through these tough times. It's not about money, it's about compassion and helping family-owned businesses survive."

– Aly Karmali

So how can CloudChefs help my restaurant?

In an effort to breathe some life into the struggling restaurant industry, CloudChefs is offering their menus and brands to restaurants in need of an immediate boost in sales. These established brands are available at no cost and include support in marketing, inventory, hands-on training, and complete setup and management across multiple takeout delivery platforms.

What is the criteria to join this program?

In addition to a genuine desire to succeed, all that is required of the owner is to have a proper physical location, two or more staff on hand, along with basic storage and cooking equipment. If the restaurant meets these criteria, they can qualify to join the CloudChefs' Relief Program at no cost.

Think this may be a good fit for your restaurant?

To see if your restaurant qualifies, please fill out our form: http://cloudchefs.ca/covid-relief or contact [email protected] for more info.

Media Contact Information: [email protected]

Website: http://cloudchefs.ca

