Cloudbet Touts Speedier Payments With Dash Betting Partnership

The Dash blockchain network is designed to settle transactions nearly instantly, and at a fraction of one U.S. penny per transaction, making it the ideal cryptocurrency for use in the fast-paced, high-frequency environment of online betting. By betting with Dash, Cloudbet users now have the means to mitigate the longer confirmation times or higher transaction fees associated with other cryptocurrencies.

Over the coming weeks, Dash and Cloudbet are partnering on an exciting roadmap of activities and promotions to reward Cloudbet users who bet with Dash, including:

Dashback : Customers who bet with Dash in the Cloudbet Casino or Live Casino this week stand to gain 10% of their net losses back, up to a maximum of $1000!

: Customers who bet with Dash in the Cloudbet Casino or Live Casino this week stand to gain 10% of their net losses back, up to a maximum of $1000! Mystery Dash Drop : $10,000 giveaway split among a few lucky players who bet $50 or more with Dash in the week beginning May 24 .

: giveaway split among a few lucky players who bet or more with Dash in the week beginning . Welcome bonus: New customers are eligible for a welcome bonus that matches first-time deposits with 100% of the value deposited, up to 5 Dash.

Omar Hamwi, Business Development Lead at Dash, said: "We are excited to work with Cloudbet, one of the most reputable names in the iGaming space. With Cloudbet's many offerings, Dash payments make sense whether you are looking to place a last-minute bet or rapidly withdraw your winnings. You won't find a more secure and rapid form of payment."

Established in 2013, Cloudbet is the world's leading cryptocurrency sportsbook, casino and esports betting platform. Fully licensed and regulated with satisfied customers in over 100 countries, it was among the first to be powered entirely by cryptocurrencies for customer deposits and withdrawals. It now supports 12 coins.

"Our philosophy is to give our community only the coins they want, and it holds true with Dash," said Leandro Rossi, a director at Cloudbet. "We recently surveyed almost 10,000 global users about what coins to add, and Dash was clearly highlighted."

"We've established a reputation as one of the world's leading crypto betting operators by providing unparalleled security and speedy withdrawals," said Rossi. "Dash allows us to supercharge our performance in this regard and we're proud to enter this partnership."

SOURCE Cloudbet

For further information: Media: Camilla Wright, Phone + 44 7968 166031, [email protected]