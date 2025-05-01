CloudAvanti Launches to Bring Enterprise-Grade Oracle Cloud Expertise and Capabilities with Boutique-Level Service to the Mid-Market

Key Highlights:

CloudAvanti launches today with a mission to deliver tailored Oracle Cloud solutions that drive business efficiency and scalability.

The firm offers transformation services across Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Supply Chain Management (SCM) across North America .

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - CloudAvanti announced today its official launch as a new Oracle Cloud consulting firm designed to help organizations modernize their operations with confidence and clarity.

Founded by a team of seasoned business transformation and Oracle Cloud professionals, CloudAvanti delivers fit-for-purpose, outcome-driven Oracle Cloud solutions that help clients move forward – faster and smarter. CloudAvanti's leadership team brings a proven track record in ERP, HCM, EPM, and SCM implementations for clients ranging from growth-stage businesses to complex, global enterprises. Their differentiated approach centers on real partnership, tailored solutions, and accelerated outcomes.

CloudAvanti provides full lifecycle Oracle Cloud service offerings, including:

The firm also applies automation, AI, and accelerators to targeted areas like development, testing, and reporting to reduce risk and increase speed without sacrificing quality or scalability.

"Our mission is simple: deliver great outcomes for clients," said Josh Mills, CEO of CloudAvanti. "Our clients don't need hype – they need execution and results. They want a pragmatic partner who is experienced, flexible, and ready to move with urgency. That's exactly what CloudAvanti is here to provide."

The CloudAvanti leadership team brings deep Oracle Cloud and business transformation experience as well as a shared vision for what modern consulting should look like: strategic, efficient, and grounded in partnership:

Josh Mills , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Pallavi, Managing Director – ERP and EPM Practice Leader

Kapil Baliyan , Managing Director – Tech and AMS Practice Leader

, Managing Director – Tech and AMS Practice Leader Sambhavi Balasubramanian, Director – HCM Practice Leader

Steve Wakeham , Senior OCM Advisor

, Senior OCM Advisor Rakesh Kumar , Offshore Delivery Lead

"We built CloudAvanti to be intentionally different," Mills continued. "Our approach is rooted in listening, adapting, and scaling solutions to meet the specific needs of each client. We don't believe in one-size-fits-all consulting."

Guided by a strong set of core values – transparency, innovation, and accountability – CloudAvanti is equally committed to creating an exceptional employee experience, believing that empowered teams deliver the best results for our clients.

To learn more about CloudAvanti, its services, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.cloudavanti.com.

About CloudAvanti

CloudAvanti is a boutique consulting firm specializing in Oracle Cloud ERP, EPM, HCM, and SCM solutions. With a focus on speed, simplicity, and strategic outcomes, CloudAvanti helps mid-market clients across North America implement cloud solutions that scale with their business.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cloudavanti

