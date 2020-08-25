Cloud4C Appoints Rocco Monteleone as Vice President, Business Development in Canada

Cloud4C plans to engage business in Canada to help the focus on modernization, digital transformation through various technologies such as cloud infrastructure as a service (public/private/community/hybrid), disaster recovery solutions, cloud managed services, managed security services, workplace modernization, sap implementation, migration and application management services., AI/ML/RPA solutions.

Rocco will work closely with CIOs and IT leaders to align their IT and business strategies besides helping them achieve agility, productivity, scalability and an enviable competitive advantage.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C, said, "Am delighted to welcome Rocco to the Cloud4C family. His rich experience in the region will help us enhance our market share in Canada while helping our potential customers achieve their technology and business goals in the most desired manner. He will champion our 'Customer First' philosophy, and work towards delighting customers."

"I am excited to be part of Cloud4C family. The organization enjoys and enviable reputation for its customer centricity and innovation across the globe. My focus would forging stronger technology alliances, work along with CIOs and IT leaders and help them attain their strategic objectives besides helping grow the market share in the Canadian region," said Rocco Monteleone, Vice President, Business Development.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 48 months.

