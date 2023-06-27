Cloud4C Appoints Rocco Monteleone as Senior Vice President of its North American Business

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Cloud4C, globally renowned cloud managed services provider, announces the appointment of Rocco Monteleone, a seasoned datacenter, IT services, and cybersecurity business veteran, to lead its fast-growing North American business. He would spearhead Cloud4C's mission to deliver high ROI, fully managed multi-cloud transformations in a single SLA, helping North American firms digitally evolve without risk.

Rocco Monteleone,Senior Vice President-North America,Cloud4C (PRNewsfoto/Cloud4C)

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and Managing Director of CtrlS and Cloud4C, mentions, "We are deeply invested in expanding our North American presence, especially in Canada and USA. Rocco is a proven leader, whose rich regional experience, team building, and leadership acumen will help Cloud4C enhance market share and become a trusted partner for mission-critical transformations in the region."

Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Cloud4C, adds, "We operate on a customer-first philosophy. Rocco's experience in translating critical cloud initiatives into high business value outcomes with fool-proof experience delivery and consulting is very valuable. We believe he's ideal to lead Cloud4C's next phase of growth in this important and hyper-competitive region."

Rocco Monteleone joins Cloud4C after three decades of successful leadership stints with technology giants such as Wipro, Bell, Cogeco, Q9. Seasoned in helping businesses achieve their future goals faster, Rocco would primarily focus on enhancing Cloud4C's cloud managed services, DC modernization, and cybersecurity services footprint in Canada and the USA.

Rocco says, "I am thrilled to come back to Cloud4C, a company prioritizing customer value and innovation above anything else. I will be spearheading Cloud4C's expansionin the region through stronger technology alliances, while working with IT leaders to help them attain their strategic business objectives."

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the leading application-focused and automation-driven cloud managed services provider in high-growth economies and fast-growing sectors, serving 4000+ enterprises including 60 of the Fortune 500 multinationals in 26 countries. Equipped with 25 Centers of Excellence, 2000+ skilled and certified cloud experts, Cloud4C helps in migrating, modernizing, and managing mission-critical enterprise IT landscapes end-to-end on in-country compliant public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloudin a single 99.95% SLA till application login. Cloud4C is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Azure Expert MSP and Microsoft Gold Partner, Premium Google Cloud Partner, and Oracle Cloud Registered Partner with Cloud Sell and Cloud Services Provider Expertise. Cloud4C is also a premium global supplier for SAP S/4HANA solutions, having successfully deployed hundreds of large-scale SAP transformations till date.

Contact:

Ravi Shankar K,

[email protected]com

+65-87190012

SOURCE Cloud4C