Cloud Capital Expands Investment Team with Senior Hire, Opens San Francisco Office

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cloud Capital, a leading data center investment management firm, dedicated to acquiring and developing high-quality data centers globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristin Leung as Managing Director and Head of North American Investments. In this role, Ms. Leung will oversee all facets of the firm's acquisition strategies and investment management activities in the region.

In conjunction with the addition of Ms. Leung, Cloud Capital is announcing the opening of a new office in San Francisco, California. This strategic move reflects the firm's commitment to serving its data center tenants and institutional investor base, many of whom are based in the Bay Area. Cloud Capital benefits from a vertically integrated developer-operator approach which provides unique market insights and information flow, allowing Cloud Capital to source proprietary, de-risked and attractive data center investments.

"We are excited to welcome Kristin Leung to Cloud Capital," said Hossein Fateh, Founder & CEO of Cloud Capital. "Her deep expertise in data center investments will further enhance our ability to identify high quality investment opportunities. Additionally, establishing a strong presence in San Francisco will allow us to be even closer to our tenants and key industry partners."

With over 25 years of experience in finance, acquisitions, and investment management, Ms. Leung will also serve as a member of the firm's Investment Committee, bringing extensive experience in data center investments. Prior to joining the firm, Kristin had a distinguished career spanning over 16 years at GIC, where she was a key leader of the Americas Real Estate team.

While at GIC, Kristin was instrumental in overseeing the global data center investment strategy and spearheading the firm's expansion into the sector since 2018. Kristin successfully underwrote and closed several billion dollars in data center investments, primarily through the formation of direct joint ventures with operators in the United States, Europe, Japan, and Korea.

"With Cloud Capital's deep sector expertise, industry knowledge and strategic investment experience, Kristin will help us continue to scale our platform by identifying and executing on opportunities that align with Cloud Capital's differentiated investment strategy and commitment to expanding our presence in the United States," remarked Shariar Mohajer, Cloud Capital's President and Chief Investment Officer.

The addition of Ms. Leung and the establishment of the firm's San Francisco office comes at a time of accelerating demand for data center infrastructure, driven by cloud computing and AI. Cloud Capital remains committed to investing in best-in-class and mission critical assets to support the sector's continued growth.

"I'm excited to join Cloud Capital at such a pivotal time in the industry," said Ms. Leung. "As demand for data centers accelerates globally, the firm's focus on strategic investments in digital infrastructure is more important than ever. I look forward to joining such an iconic team and contributing to our continued success, working closely with our partners to drive attractive returns for our institutional investors."

About Cloud Capital

Cloud Capital is a leading global specialized investment management firm focused on acquiring, managing and operating high-quality data centers. Since 2020, Cloud Capital has acquired a portfolio of data center assets worldwide valued at over $4.5 billion, employing a rigorous and disciplined underwriting process for both proprietary and off-market data center transactions and active hands-on asset management. Cloud Capital has offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, California, and London.

