Clothing Deals Online launches a new look for their website

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Clothing Deals Online has recently launched a new look for their website, proving their place as a one-stop destination for fashion. The website can be reached at https://www.ClothingDealsOnline.com/. It's a one-stop solution to shop the latest fashion trends at affordable prices.

Providing men's fashion, women's fashion, as well as sportswear and accessories, the fashion retailer allows you to shop amazing, unique products at affordable prices. Along with their makeover, they have expanded their brand to accommodate a wider range of products, allowing you to find your dream outfit in one shop. This is what has made them a firm favourite in affordable fashion, and what they continue to build on day-to-day.

With a team made up of fashion and marketing gurus, Clothing Deals Online strives to provide a customer-friendly experience, and bases their developments on consumer behavior and needs. Their top talents have created an innovative and interactive website. The goal of their makeover was to facilitate the customer journey throughout the website through programmatic algorithms, while also offering a wider variety of products, making themselves more accessible to fashion-lovers everywhere. Their pieces are rare finds, allowing for jaw-dropping outfits that everyone will be asking you about. They drop new styles every single day, which means you can always keep coming back for more! Whether you are looking for a sexy night-time dress or distressed denim for your everyday look, they have got you covered! Plus, you can create a wish-list with all your favourite items while deciding what to treat yourself to next. You can truly "shop till you drop" with Clothing Deals Online, all while expressing your style identity and feeling authentically you, because affordable clothing does not mean you have to compromise style or quality.

The newly designed homepage gives customers a preview of best sellers in each category – from men's clothing to women's swimwear, you can't possibly be stuck without options when it comes to their selection. The layout is simple, yet efficient, with stylish photography to inspire visitors. You can scroll through to see the most popular products across all categories and a preview of their Instagram feed for a little outfit inspiration In addition to their online store, they have also launched a blog to help you resolve dilemmas such as what to wear on vacation, or notify you of upcoming trends.

Clothing Deals Online sends out regular newsletters to inform customers of new arrivals, new blog posts and exclusive offers. They also offer a 10% discount to new subscribers. Some of their big sales include Black Friday, Christmas and Easter to make sure you have stylish outfits all year-round at an affordable price point.

In each category and sub-category, there are high-quality images of the clothing being worn by models of different ethnicities and diverse body types, making the website relatable to consumers. It allows customers to envisage themselves in clothing without the fear of being faced with highly retouched and unrealistic photography. They offer a wide range of styles and sizes, which is very rare in the fashion industry today. - The accessible customer journey, through the simplicity of the website's design and the details on each product page, offering garment descriptions, along with reviews and a size guide, lower the risk of returns and help customers achieve perfect, flattering fits with every purchase. Each review is seen and studied by marketing teams to ensure improvement on the customer's next visit to the website. Clothing Deals Online are always appreciative of customer feedback and are happy for the opportunity to make improvements. The website's easy navigation truly makes for a delightful shopping experience.

The online fashion boutique boasts worldwide shipping and customers from all over the globe. They offer a secure check-out with easy transactions. They accept a wide range of payment methods – all major credit cards are accepted as well as PayPal and Google Pay to create a hassle-free check-out journey.

Their check-out is secured by reputed security and anti-fraud services such as SSL, MacAfee, Norton and many more. They also provide FREE Shipping on orders over $99, so if you want to splurge, no matter where you are in the world, you can shop at Clothing Deals Online and benefit from this amazing offer.

On top of revamping their website, they have also restyled their Social Media for an all-new modern look. Showcasing their most popular styles, they select their most Instagram-friendly photos and regularly post stories to help customers "get the look." You can find them on Facebook, Twitter, and of course, Pinterest, where they share their content and encourage their customers to share photos of their edgy and stylish outfits. They aim to become an authority in online affordable fashion, next stop –the world!

About the Company

Clothing Deals Online is an online fashion store where you can find the latest fashion trends at competitive rates. We offer our customers the easiest and most convenient shopping experience At the heart of our brand statement is the constant search for the best range of fashion items for your wardrobe, including clothing, shoes, activewear, swimwear and accessories for every occasion. Shop the latest fashion trends at an affordable price!

