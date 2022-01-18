MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - While several private colleges have announced their closure and many students' academic curriculum is currently on hold, Collège Avalon is ready to welcome international students affected by these closures who wish to complete their studies at no additional cost.

Collège Avalon proposes to cover all tuition fees until students complete their program. Compensation will be offered for credits completed and already incurred fees, provided that they submit the necessary documentation and that it corresponds to a program offered by Collège Avalon.

Priority to student success

Every year, hundreds choose to study in Quebec. College Avalon, a Quebec-based education institution for 25 years, welcomes these international young adults and provides them with a supportive, student-centered environment where student success is a top priority.

"International students are a real asset for Quebec, especially given current labour shortages. Therefore, Collège Avalon is doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of college closures. We invite all those affected by this unfortunate situation to contact us so we can quickly identify a solution that will allow them to complete their studies," said Martin Houde, Director of Collège Avalon.

About Collège Avalon

Collège Avalon is a Quebec-based education institution established in 1995 with the mission of inspiring students to pursue their dreams, empower them to shape their future and equip them to succeed. Building on over 25 years of experience and success as a high-quality provider of adult education and skills training, Avalon has expanded its curriculum to include a range of business programs designed to foster personal growth, global awareness and employability in a rapidly changing environment.

