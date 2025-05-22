GATINEAU, QC, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the following bridges will be closed on Sunday, May 25, to accommodate the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend:

Alexandra Bridge : from 6 am to 1 pm

Chaudière Crossing: from 6 to 11 am

During this period, the bridges will remain accessible to cyclists and pedestrians. The Portage Bridge, under the stewardship of the National Capital Commission, will also be closed from 6 to 11:30 am.

The Champlain Bridge and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will remain open to motorists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.



PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridges and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html